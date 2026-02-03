Your Router Settings Could Be Slowing Down Your Internet - Here's What You Should Change

Many things can cause you to have slow internet, but sometimes the solution is as simple as adjusting a single setting on your router. Buying a newer and better router might seem like the obvious solution, but there are many situations in which such a drastic measure simply isn't necessary.

Before going any further to troubleshoot your slow connection issue, it helps to be aware of just how fast your speed should be. First, verify the upload and download speeds you are paying for from your internet service provider. Then, check the maximum throughput of your router by referring to its documentation or looking up its model number online. Your actual connection speed can only ever be as fast as the lowest of these two numbers, but if you've run a speed test and measured a much lower result, it's time to change some settings that might be holding you back.

There are a few ways you can go about actually checking and changing your router's settings. The standard way is to open a web browser and enter the router's IP address (usually 192.168.1.1 or something similar) in the address bar. However, modern routers have simpler solutions. You can either use the router manufacturer's companion app, or scan the QR code located on the router hardware itself.