Your Router Settings Could Be Slowing Down Your Internet - Here's What You Should Change
Many things can cause you to have slow internet, but sometimes the solution is as simple as adjusting a single setting on your router. Buying a newer and better router might seem like the obvious solution, but there are many situations in which such a drastic measure simply isn't necessary.
Before going any further to troubleshoot your slow connection issue, it helps to be aware of just how fast your speed should be. First, verify the upload and download speeds you are paying for from your internet service provider. Then, check the maximum throughput of your router by referring to its documentation or looking up its model number online. Your actual connection speed can only ever be as fast as the lowest of these two numbers, but if you've run a speed test and measured a much lower result, it's time to change some settings that might be holding you back.
There are a few ways you can go about actually checking and changing your router's settings. The standard way is to open a web browser and enter the router's IP address (usually 192.168.1.1 or something similar) in the address bar. However, modern routers have simpler solutions. You can either use the router manufacturer's companion app, or scan the QR code located on the router hardware itself.
Settings to check on your router if you have slow internet
Start by checking which firmware version your router has installed. Outdated firmware may lead to bugs or compatibility issues that can affect network speed. Check with your router's manufacturer to see if newer firmware is available, or simply enable automatic updates if you haven't already. As well, check which frequency band your router is set to. The 2.4GHz band has a longer range, but many household devices interfere with Wi-Fi at this frequency. Consider changing to a 5GHz or 6GHz band if possible. You can go one step deeper by setting a specific channel for signals to use within a frequency band, but you'll likely need to navigate a few advanced menus to find these options.
If your router has a "quality of service" (QoS) feature, you can configure these settings to improve connection speed as well. QoS controls enable you to prioritize specified devices on your network. For example, you could designate a gaming console as a priority device to ensure it always receives sufficient bandwidth during play sessions. Poorly optimized QoS, on the other hand, will result in important tasks feeling slow if the device happens to be low on the priority list.
Configuring these router settings isn't the only way to address slow internet. If you're not ready to replace your router, you can also try putting the device somewhere else. It's best to put it in a central, wide-open location within your home.