Slow Internet? 5 Things To Do Before Replacing Your Router

There are three Wi-Fi frequency bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. The oldest and slowest is the 2.4 GHz band, which is available on virtually all modern Wi-Fi routers. While this band is very slow, it does provide the most stable connection since it's better able to travel through solid objects. It also has the best coverage, so it's not all bad. The 5 GHz band is much, much faster than the 2.4 GHz band, and it's less prone to wireless interference from other electronics. It can also support more devices without slowing down. This band is available in most modern routers, even budget options. Finally, there is the 6 GHz band, which is only available on newer Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 routers. This band has the least coverage, but it does boast the fastest speeds. Also, it's even less prone to interference than the 5 GHz band.

If you're experiencing slow internet on your device, head to the internet settings menu to see which band you're connected to. In most cases, you'll see your router's SSID followed by the frequency band. If your device is on the 2.4 GHz band, switch to the fastest available band to experience a faster internet connection instantly. Routers like Amazon's Eero– rated one of the best Wi-Fi mesh systems according to user reviews — have the option to combine all bands into one single connection, with the router deciding which band to use based on the task and availability. However, you can turn this off if you want to manually select the fastest available band.