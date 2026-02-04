A Cult Fantasy Movie Got An Incredible Sequel TV Show — And Netflix Canceled It After One Season

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," just like its predecessor, was brought to life by The Jim Henson Company. While the series did make use of newer filmmaking technologies like CGI and puppetry, the practical effects were still the predominant choice for creating the world of Thra and its denizens like the Gelflings and Skeksis, alongside a crew of over 2,500 professionals. It was this commitment to the original's vision that earned the series a large portion of its acclaim, as well as its victory at the 2020 Emmys for Outstanding Children's Program.

However, the victory at the Emmys occurred around the same time that Netflix was going through some severe restructuring. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the departure of the company's VP of Original Content, Cindy Holland, and began reshuffling production priorities to focus more on the brand's major moneymakers. According to an anonymous individual with ties to Netflix who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, Sarandos considered some of the projects Holland pushed for, including "The Dark Crystal," to be "pricey misses." A 2023 Forbes report cites the overall production budget for "The Dark Crystal" at around $97 million; despite the show's overall positive reception, it's possible that it simply wasn't positive enough for the upper brass to consider continuing it to be a cost-effective endeavor.

Following the initial cancellation announcement, Lisa Henson, the show's executive producer, told fans that the creators were looking for ways to tell the remaining story of "Age of Resistance." Sadly, nothing new has manifested six years later, though in a 2022 Variety interview, Henson Company TV head Halle Stanford said that the company was still thinking up ways to get the rest of the story out to fans.