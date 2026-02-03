4 Gaming Handhelds More Powerful Than The Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been on the market since June 2025. Unlike 10 years ago, when the first Switch was released, Nintendo is no longer the only console-quality gaming handheld maker on the market. In fact, an entire portable PC market now exists and has been vying for a piece of Nintendo's pie since the release of the Steam Deck in 2022. And while the Nintendo Switch 2 stands as the fastest-selling video game console in U.S. history, gamers today have a number of other handheld options that can outperform Nintendo's new console.
These handhelds also give users access to hundreds of games and other digital stores that are not available on the Switch 2. Their manufacturers will also let you modify your device, unlike Nintendo's aggressive approach of banning Switch 2 modders.
The following handhelds outclass the Switch 2 in specifications, performance, and even price, in one specific case. Others often have their prices closer to or higher than those of Nintendo's latest device.
ROG Xbox Ally
Asus' ROG Xbox Ally, released in October 2025, is no slouch when it comes to portable gaming. This chunky little handheld feels solid and features large-sized controls as opposed to the smaller buttons and joysticks on the Nintendo Switch 2. While the Xbox Ally might feature a smaller 120-hertz screen, it makes up for it by having a larger battery, allowing you to get more gaming time.
You also get wider access to games, because the Xbox Ally is essentially a portable Windows-based PC. It supports games through its partnership with Microsoft via Xbox Game Pass, as well as other digital stores like GOG, Steam, Epic, and more. You can even run various emulators on it, allowing for even more gaming options.
Performance-wise, the Xbox Ally edges out the Switch 2, even though Nintendo's console runs games in 4K better due to its games being optimized specifically for the console. However, the Xbox Ally allows for tweaks to get every last inch of power from it in other situations. And because ROG's handheld runs Windows, it can double as a portable computer.
Steam Deck
The largest advantage Valve's Steam Deck has over the Nintendo Switch 2 is its game library. Valve's open ecosystem allows you to play far more games than on the Nintendo Switch 2, as the Steam Deck is still able to support new titles that come to Steam's store instead of only getting console-specific games and game versions like Nintendo's handheld.
The resolution of the standard Steam Deck is lower than that of the Switch 2, at 1280 pixels by 800 pixels. Both consoles, however, are capable of outputting 4K to a television, making them an equal match for those who would rather play them docked. The Steam Deck also features more memory and higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, making it a better performer, especially when connected to an external display.
The base Steam Deck LCD is also cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2, with Valve selling refurbished base-level models for under $300. If you are looking for something that matches the Switch 2 in power but want to save some money, have a wider selection of titles, and be able to use it for more than just gaming, the Steam Deck is still a great choice in 2026.
Lenovo Legion Go
The Lenovo Legion Go is an interesting handheld gaming PC. Seemingly tracking inspiration from the Nintendo Switch, the Legion Go incorporated detachable controllers into its design that resemble the Joy-Cons that helped define Nintendo's console. While the Legion Go lacks the mouse capabilities of the Switch 2 controllers, the built-in trackpad on the right allows for much finer control in many PC games.
The included Lenovo Legion Go FPS mouse mode and Legion Glasses support give users a ton of options. The handheld also features a large 8.8-inch screen with a higher pixel resolution than the Switch 2's, giving you more visual real estate to enjoy your games. Performance-wise, the Legion Go edges out the Switch 2 with both featuring an 8-core CPU, but the Lenovo device has 16 threads to work with.
You also get 16 GB of DDR5 RAM in the Legion Go as opposed to the 12 GB of DDR5 in the Nintendo Switch 2. It's a close matchup, and if you can find the Legion Go on sale, it will usually beat the Nintendo Switch 2 in value for money. Add in the fact that you can install Windows 11 or Linux, and the Legion Go becomes a really tempting choice for gamers who like more options and customization.
MSI Claw 8 AI+
All of the handhelds featured so far can outmatch the Nintendo Switch 2, even if only slightly with some tweaking here and there. They were selected for being relatively close to or below the price of a Switch 2, at least when looking at the secondhand market. But if price isn't an issue and you want a handheld with power and performance that can handle anything you throw at it, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ can be a solid alternative.
This powerful handheld gaming PC is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 chipset and integrated ARC 140V graphics. This allows the MSI Claw 8 AI+ to easily outshine the Nintendo Switch 2 in all aspects, except battery duration. But the graphical ceiling is far higher on the MSI Claw 8 AI+, as it features external GPU support.
This means that you can purchase a high-end graphics card and connect to the handheld through Thunderbolt 4 to up the unit's graphical performance. It's an upgrade that the Nintendo Switch 2 will never have that allows you to replace your entire gaming setup with one handheld. But all that power and future-proofing comes at a cost, with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ costing just under $1,200.
How we picked these gaming handhelds
When choosing the gaming handhelds that made it onto this list, we looked at a wide range of devices that can match or outclass the Nintendo Switch 2. We compared CPU speeds, GPU power, memory size, and storage options when selecting these handhelds. We also took into account price, support longevity, and the ability for expansion options. We also accounted for expert opinions and user input from various online discussion boards across the internet.