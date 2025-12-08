10 Best Uses For Your Steam Deck (That Aren't Gaming)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Steam Deck isn't a powerful gaming PC, but it is a remarkable little device that's convenient and capable of far more than you'd expect (especially when you combine it with these under-$50 handy accessories). These are the coolest uses of a Steam Deck we can find that don't involve gaming — some hardware, some software — but all brilliant, showing off exactly how versatile the Steam Deck is.

Let's start with the basics, though: Nearly all of the other uses we'll highlight today rely on desktop mode, so what is it, and how do you use it? The Steam Deck runs Linux under the hood, and runs a custom interface on top of a traditional KDE desktop. To access it, just press the Steam button, then select Power, then Switch to Desktop. If you've never done this before, it might be a bit disconcerting to find an entire desktop OS is running in the background. There are some differences from Windows, but most functions should be familiar. The most important feature to learn is the Discover store, KDE's official app store, where you'll find most of the software mentioned today. It's the little blue shopping bag icon, third along in the bottom left. Click that, and a world of software will be open to you.