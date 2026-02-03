Goodbye Loud Home Office - This Sleek (And Cheap) DIY Solution Changes Everything

Though working from the corporate office can be quite noisy with chatty coworkers, busy city streets, and everyone's telephone ringing, noise problems can still exist in your home office. Noises from your family members, your neighbors, and household appliances can not only distract you when you're trying to be productive, but also be heard during virtual meetings. The good news is that, unlike your typical office cubicle, you have the power to soundproof your home office with some cheap DIY projects.

While there are plenty of gadgets that make working from home easier, when you're looking to make your office quiet, you're targeting the main areas where noise comes in. Namely, the doors and the windows. By sealing these against sound coming in, you will automatically have a quieter office. You can go one step further, however, to help minimize extra noise. Ensuring that there is extra padding on the floor to absorb sound will keep the area quiet, as will having items like bookshelves on the walls to act as a sound buffer.

You want to focus on areas where the most noise bleeds through and seal those first. After that, you need to take stock of the layout of your home office. If it is open and wide with very little in the way of furniture or decor, then there isn't much there to absorb sound waves and you risk getting an echo as you speak during meetings.