Say Goodbye To Your Ugly Keyboard With This Sleek DIY Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking the DIY approach to your home electronics, while a tad risky at times, can be a cool way to bring new life to an old or broken product. Concerning your keyboard, there's a good chance you can transform it into something new if it's mechanical. Like turning an old computer into home storage, there's a pretty cool hack you can do if it's no longer looking its best, and it's as easy as replacing the keys.

If you're in the mood for some DIY fun and want to give your keyboard a makeover, finding a new set of keycaps online can be an entertaining project. The process for replacing them can be rather straightforward, though you will need to make sure you have a keyboard that supports what you're doing. This may require a special tool that's fortunately pretty cheap. Once you've determined that your device will support the mod, it's simply a matter of pulling off your old keycaps with the tool and popping the new ones on. It's pretty easy — just remember to gently work the keys off their posts.

It's not just about looks, either. Of course, being able to mod your keyboard to match your personal style can be cool, but you may also be able to replace your keys with a stronger material. While this DIY hack won't necessarily have you saying goodbye to your local repair shop like other trends, the end result can be a keyboard that looks the way you want and may have better components afterwards.