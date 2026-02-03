Say Goodbye To Your Ugly Keyboard With This Sleek DIY Upgrade
Taking the DIY approach to your home electronics, while a tad risky at times, can be a cool way to bring new life to an old or broken product. Concerning your keyboard, there's a good chance you can transform it into something new if it's mechanical. Like turning an old computer into home storage, there's a pretty cool hack you can do if it's no longer looking its best, and it's as easy as replacing the keys.
If you're in the mood for some DIY fun and want to give your keyboard a makeover, finding a new set of keycaps online can be an entertaining project. The process for replacing them can be rather straightforward, though you will need to make sure you have a keyboard that supports what you're doing. This may require a special tool that's fortunately pretty cheap. Once you've determined that your device will support the mod, it's simply a matter of pulling off your old keycaps with the tool and popping the new ones on. It's pretty easy — just remember to gently work the keys off their posts.
It's not just about looks, either. Of course, being able to mod your keyboard to match your personal style can be cool, but you may also be able to replace your keys with a stronger material. While this DIY hack won't necessarily have you saying goodbye to your local repair shop like other trends, the end result can be a keyboard that looks the way you want and may have better components afterwards.
How do I know my keyboard is compatible?
If you want to improve the aesthetics of your keyboard, there are a couple of things you'll need to know. First, do some research on your model if you can, as mechanical keyboards are far easier to mod than a membrane or laptop keyboard. These keyboards are typically built to only work with their specific components, so they're not ideal for this. If you hear a "clackity" sound while you type, the odds are fair that it's a mechanical keyboard.
The Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard is a good example of a compatible model, but you'll also need to know what keycaps (or keys) you'll want. You can search for "keycap sets" on Amazon and find a rather nice selection to choose from. Along with checking reviews for the keycaps, make sure to look under the "About this item" section to see if the product mentions keyboard compatibility. The keys being made from Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) plastic is also a plus, as the material is strong.
As for the tools you need, getting yourself a keycap puller can make the process far easier. If you need an example, Qisan has one on Amazon for $5.99 that has a 4.5-star rating, over 3,150 reviews, and is an Amazon's Choice item. Remember to explore your options when searching for a puller or keycaps — websites such as Keychron or Divinikey can also be good places to look for keys and tools. When you're done, show it off to your friends, or try other keys to see what suits your taste.