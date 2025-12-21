The DIY Trend That Could Replace Repair Shops

As of early 2025, legislation concerning the Right to Repair has been at least introduced in all 50 states. Some states have seen related legislation pass, including California, New York, Minnesota, Oregon, and Colorado. Lawmakers are making the legal push to demand that basic repair information and parts are made available to the public. That means everyone — from a small independent repair shop, to individual consumers — can get what they need to fix an item, rather than being forced to negotiate with manufacturers or deal with proprietary repair centers.

A website called iFixit, terming itself the "Free Repair Manual" online hub, makes step–by-step guides available at no cost. It boasts over 127,000 manuals, and that number could increase as more states finalize their respective pieces of Right to Repair legislation and additional manufacturers jump on board. iFixit hosts a community-based section where users share repair tips, as well as a shop to purchase parts from. iFixit even has a free app if you don't want to keep your computer running during the repair process.

Instead of going to a repair shop or buying a new item, you can turn to iFixit for guidance around the repair of Android phones, iPhones, computers (including Macs), tablets, and game consoles. The website covers more than just electronics, though, offering info related to vehicles, medical devices, clothing, cameras, and more. The website claims it has already supported over 100 million repairs, putting power back in the hands of consumers.