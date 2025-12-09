iFixit Launches Free App To Help Users Repair Apple Products And More
A decade after Apple kicked iFixit out of the App Store and banned its developer account, the popular DIY company has finally made its way to Apple's marketplace with an all-new app that features all of its repair guides, a workbench that keeps track of your repairs, and other nice perks, such as a battery lifespan predictor. It also features an AI repair buddy named FixBot, which uses information from people who actually fixed their products.
One of the best features of this app is Battery Health Intelligence. While Apple gives customers a number of tools to help manage their iPhone battery, iFixit built a tool that monitors the actual capacity in real time. It can warn you months in advance about needing to replace your battery, so you can schedule the repair long before a "service needed" message pops up on your screen. iFixit says this feature is currently in beta, as many manufacturers use different measurements, but it's already better than the context users currently have.
iFixit continues to fight for the right to repair
Over the years, iFixit has been one of the biggest advocates of users' right to repair their devices. Meanwhile, Apple has been gradually complying with all the new legislations that ensure users have the right tools and guidelines to fix products on their own. Still, even following a step-by-step guide can be challenging. This is why the iFixit app features FixBot, an AI trained on millions of successful iFixit community repairs.
Besides that, the app features a pocket repair guide that can track which devices you own, so it can figure out what you might need to fix the device, show you how to find the right part, and give you the ability to follow a guide to install it. While many users should still opt for a company's support or an authorized repair shop, the iFixit app will surely be a useful tool for DIYers. You can find the free app on Google Play and Apple's App Store.