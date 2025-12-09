iFixit Launches Free App To Help Users Repair Apple Products And More

A decade after Apple kicked iFixit out of the App Store and banned its developer account, the popular DIY company has finally made its way to Apple's marketplace with an all-new app that features all of its repair guides, a workbench that keeps track of your repairs, and other nice perks, such as a battery lifespan predictor. It also features an AI repair buddy named FixBot, which uses information from people who actually fixed their products.

One of the best features of this app is Battery Health Intelligence. While Apple gives customers a number of tools to help manage their iPhone battery, iFixit built a tool that monitors the actual capacity in real time. It can warn you months in advance about needing to replace your battery, so you can schedule the repair long before a "service needed" message pops up on your screen. iFixit says this feature is currently in beta, as many manufacturers use different measurements, but it's already better than the context users currently have.