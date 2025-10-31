Want To Repair The iPhone 17 Yourself? Here's How Much It'll Cost You
Apple has taken a major step forward in repairability with its smartphones in recent years. In fact, the iPhone Air is an extremely repairable device, despite being the thinnest iPhone ever. And if you're sporting one of the new iPhone 17 models, or even the iPhone Air, you can now take repairs into your own hands — as long as you know what you're doing.
Of course, like anything, self-repairing could have some benefits, mostly in terms of the lower cost and knowing that the parts you get are directly from Apple-approved sources. The company launched its self-repair program back in 2022, and just like previous models, you can use self-repair options to repair back glass, cameras, battery, displays, speakers, and more. Apple will even let you rent an iPhone toolkit for seven days to complete the job.
But exactly how much does self-repairing an iPhone 17 cost you? That's, unfortunately, a bit of a loaded question, though we did a little of the legwork and here's what you can expect based on current pricing through Apple's genuine part order system.
How much you'll pay to repair your iPhone 17
Like most things in life, the actual cost of the repair all comes down to what the problem is and what you need repaired. For instance, anyone needing to replace the back glass on their iPhone 17 can expect to pay around $159 for the piece before they return their old one. But, if you return the old one, Apple will give you a $38.16 credit, making the total cost just $120.84.
Of course, that assumes that all you need to replace is the back glass. Other components, like the bottom speaker will run you around $67.08, and it doesn't come with any kind of return credit. You can also purchase screws, in case you lose any, as well as the back glass adhesive and protective cover. If you have battery issues, though, you'll be able to replace it for just $99 before the return credit — which nets you a nice $47.52 credit if you return your old part.
You can, of course, check all of the pricing yourself, and you can even rent an Apple iPhone toolkit for a week starting at just $49.99 if you need one. So, overall, it isn't a bad deal. You'll still need the know-how when it comes to repairing an iPhone, though, so keep that in mind when comparing prices in Apple's Self Service Repair Store to what your local iPhone repair center offers.