Want To Repair The iPhone 17 Yourself? Here's How Much It'll Cost You

Apple has taken a major step forward in repairability with its smartphones in recent years. In fact, the iPhone Air is an extremely repairable device, despite being the thinnest iPhone ever. And if you're sporting one of the new iPhone 17 models, or even the iPhone Air, you can now take repairs into your own hands — as long as you know what you're doing.

Of course, like anything, self-repairing could have some benefits, mostly in terms of the lower cost and knowing that the parts you get are directly from Apple-approved sources. The company launched its self-repair program back in 2022, and just like previous models, you can use self-repair options to repair back glass, cameras, battery, displays, speakers, and more. Apple will even let you rent an iPhone toolkit for seven days to complete the job.

But exactly how much does self-repairing an iPhone 17 cost you? That's, unfortunately, a bit of a loaded question, though we did a little of the legwork and here's what you can expect based on current pricing through Apple's genuine part order system.