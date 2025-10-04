Yes, The iPhone Air Is The Thinnest iPhone Ever - But There's A Catch

Every year, it seems like Apple introduces "the thinnest iPhone ever designed," and the release of the iPhone 17 lineup is no exception. The new iPhone 17 Air doesn't just boast a 6.5-inch display, the A19 Pro processor, and 12GB of RAM; Apple is also touting that the device's thickness measures a paltry 5.6mm. This makes it the thinnest and most durable iPhone to date — so long as you're not counting the device's prominent bump that houses its single 48-megapixel fusion camera.

A camera bump — the protruding area on the back of a smartphone that houses the camera -– is rarely considered when companies advertise device measurements, Apple included. However, one Reddit user ran the actual numbers, and if you factor the camera bump on the iPhone Air 17, then the total thickness changes drastically. Though the 5.64mm body of the iPhone 17 Air is still incredibly thin, the 5.68mm camera bump practically doubles the size at the top of the device.

It may seem like cheating to not include the camera bump when measuring a device, but the tech that goes into a camera can force manufacturers to vary camera bump sizes due to the components inside. Since there's no universally agreed upon standard for measuring a smartphone – protrusions and all – manufacturers typically use the body of a device as the standard for thickness.