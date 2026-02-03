Here's What The Shark Fin On The Top Of Your Car Actually Does

Motor vehicle technology is always evolving, with the dream of flying cars seemingly always right around the corner and new technology like flat electrostatic speakers keeping us excited about the future. Where once we saw large, boxy vehicles with metal antennas on their hoods, we now see sleeker-looking models with a distinct lack of a place to insert an antenna topper. You don't even need physical keys anymore thanks to digital car keys.

It's funny to think that there was even a time when making antenna toppers was big business, with people pulling in six figures every year selling the novelties. But those days are mostly behind us as modern design aesthetics have changed, leading to that little nub on top of most modern vehicles. Known as a shark fin antenna, this cute little feature is more than simply an aesthetic choice — it's a functional one.

It serves to house a lot of the communication features that modern vehicles rely on. Inside, you can find all manner of components that help connect your vehicle's Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi, vehicle support, GPS, satellite system, and more. On top of that, it's designed in a distinctive fin shape that's theorized to help add to the aerodynamics of modern vehicles. But is this actually the case?