6 Major Phone Models Actually Worth Buying Used

The year 2026 is shaping up to be an unpredictable one for the consumer electronics market, and not necessarily in a good way. Thanks in part to the AI boom, the demand for memory has skyrocketed, triggering a price surge and supply shortage. As a result, smartphone brands such as Xiaomi have warned of an impending price hike for phones, while Samsung is also debating a similar move internally. And based on recent trends in the PC, it could be a similar wallet-nuking situation for phones heading into 2026. So, what's the respite? Buy used phones.

Now, buying a pre-owned phone is not a straightforward journey. It's nothing short of making a leap of faith. But if you can find a reliable channel selling used phones, certified refurbished units, or cleaned units, half the problem is solved. The big question is just how far back you can go at picking up an old phone in terms of its shelf age. What if it runs out of the support channel? What if the hardware isn't enough for the latest perks, such as on-device AI processing? Or demanding games and emulators? The task can be pretty daunting for anyone not well-versed in smartphone tech.

To ease the dilemma, I've picked up six phones across different budget points that you can consider buying. All these devices have been used as a daily driver, and I can confidently vouch for their reliability, upsides, and limitations of these devices. Most of these devices are a part of a generous software update cycle, so you won't have to worry about them going obsolete anytime soon. Let's dive right into it.