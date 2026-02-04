Run Away's James Nesbitt Starred In An Overlooked Jekyll And Hyde Series
Netflix's new crime drama "Run Away" has gained attention, but this is far from the first TV show of its type starring actor James Nesbitt. In 2007, he played the lead in a TV series called "Jekyll" inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's "Jekyll and Hyde" novella. It aired on BBC for a British audience and thus didn't have quite the wide reach that international streaming giant Netflix has today. If you're a fan of Nesbitt's work from "Run Away," though, this is a must-watch.
Irish-born James Nesbitt is perhaps best known among fantasy fans for playing the dwarf Bofur in director Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" movie trilogy, though most of his filmography centers around dramas more in line with "Run Away" and "Jekyll." His work has earned multiple awards and honors, including a 2008 Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for "Jekyll."
"Jekyll" was also created by Steven Moffat, a name that is well-known in British television. Moffat is perhaps best recognized for his work on the 2010 BBC series "Sherlock" with Benedict Cumberbatch and for his contributions to the "Doctor Who" revival that began in 2005, not long before "Jekyll" aired.
Steven Moffat's Jekyll is a modern sequel
The miniseries "Jekyll" ran for one season with six episodes. It follows the story of scientist Tom Jackman, played by Nesbitt. Tom is a descendant of the original Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and he gets in touch with his darker alter ego to achieve his own goals. However, an organization is monitoring him that has an agenda it wants to fulfill.
Across "Jekyll," we see Steven Moffat's signature thriller style that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Fans of "Doctor Who" will be well familiar with the style from Moffat's episodes, such as "Blink," "Heaven Sent," and "Silence in the Library." More recently, Moffat helmed another British crime thriller titled "Inside Man" on Netflix. The showrunner's talents for crafting intriguing plotlines, making memorable characters, and giving a continuing sense of unease are on full display in "Jekyll."
"Jekyll" sees Nesbitt's Tom Jackman not knowing who he can trust over the course of the miniseries. He goes on the run, struggling to control his darker self while coping with it gaining more and more control. Actors Gina Bellman and Denis Lawson join Nesbitt to tell a compelling thriller that was nominated for five awards, including best miniseries.
If you are interested in checking out "Jekyll," you'll have to dust off the old DVD player since the series is not currently available on any major U.S. streaming service — however, you can still snag the physical box set from Amazon. "Run Away," meanwhile, is available to watch on Netflix — just be ready for the planned Netflix app redesign that is meant to feel more like a social media feed.