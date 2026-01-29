Google's Newest Pixel Update Might Break Your Phone - Here's What We Know
It's not a good time to be a Pixel user, especially if you installed Google's recent January 2026 update. The update is causing a series of issues, according to a growing number of reports on Reddit and Google's own forums, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity problems. As 9to5Google reports, the wireless connectivity issues aren't new, as Pixel users have reported them after the last software update. However, the January Android update is impacting more devices than before, and there's no fix in sight.
As of this writing, Pixel 10 series devices and the Pixel 8 Pro have been affected. The Pixel 10 series was launched last August, while the Pixel 8 series debuted in 2023. Since the issues appear across multiple Pixel models, a hardware problem isn't likely to cause these issues. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems, some Pixel owners have also complained of camera and flashlight issues. Specifically, the camera may not turn on. The Android phone's flashlight can also fail to turn on, especially if the software sees the non-functioning camera app in use.
It's likely that a software patch will fix these issues in the future. Google has not provided specifics, but the company is aware of the problems, according to posts on social media.
What you can do to fix your Pixel
If you've installed the January Android 16 update and are experiencing connectivity issues, there's not a lot you can do. A Reddit user explained that they've tried "every recovery or reset fix" they could think of. They even performed a phone factory reset, while consuming a "heap of mobile data" to restore their Pixel 10 handset. These procedures didn't work. Google advised the user to take the phone to a technician or mail it to Google. Google users are also reading through Reddit threads and advising users to reach out to the Pixel support teams, pointing users to Google's support page.
You have some limited options while you wait for an official fix from Google. Losing Wi-Fi access means you will have to rely on mobile data, which should not be a problem for Pixel owners on unlimited data plans. But anyone dealing with data usage caps may have a tougher time until Google fixes the problem. If Bluetooth isn't available, you won't be able to connect to wireless earphones, speakers, and other accessories. Buying a pair of cheap wired earphones can be a temporary fix, assuming you get USB-C buds or a USB-C to AUX adapter.
The camera issues may be just as bad as the lack of Wi-Fi to some users. However, if the camera doesn't work, there's little you can do. You may want to try a third-party camera app from the Play Store, but that doesn't mean that app will work. The flashlight failure might be the least of your problems, but it's still a nuisance.
Is Google Play Services to blame?
Some intrepid Pixel users have tried to fix the problem. Pixel 8 Pro owner Julas23 shared a detailed account of their investigation on Google's forums. After tinkering with their Pixel device, they discovered that the Google Play Services (GMS) might be responsible for the Wi-Fi issues. They were able to fix their Wi-Fi connectivity by uninstalling or disabling "Sandboxed Google Play Services and Fitbit" and clearing the cache. However, this caused a "massive security headache" for the user. With GMS crashing, the push notifications for 2FA authentication failed to reach the device, locking the user out of their Google and Microsoft accounts.
Separately, a Reddit user tried to fix the issue by booting in safe mode and clearing the phone cache, without seeing improvements. They claim they were able to fix the Wi-Fi connectivity problems by downloading the latest public Android build and following specific recommendations. However, they don't detail their update process so others can attempt to replicate it.