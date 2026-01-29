Google's Newest Pixel Update Might Break Your Phone - Here's What We Know

It's not a good time to be a Pixel user, especially if you installed Google's recent January 2026 update. The update is causing a series of issues, according to a growing number of reports on Reddit and Google's own forums, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity problems. As 9to5Google reports, the wireless connectivity issues aren't new, as Pixel users have reported them after the last software update. However, the January Android update is impacting more devices than before, and there's no fix in sight.

As of this writing, Pixel 10 series devices and the Pixel 8 Pro have been affected. The Pixel 10 series was launched last August, while the Pixel 8 series debuted in 2023. Since the issues appear across multiple Pixel models, a hardware problem isn't likely to cause these issues. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems, some Pixel owners have also complained of camera and flashlight issues. Specifically, the camera may not turn on. The Android phone's flashlight can also fail to turn on, especially if the software sees the non-functioning camera app in use.

It's likely that a software patch will fix these issues in the future. Google has not provided specifics, but the company is aware of the problems, according to posts on social media.