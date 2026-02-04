5 Old Headphones That Audiophiles Still Swear By
If you prefer crisp sound and always want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to audio tech, the market is full of options as major headphone brands continue to launch new iterations of their products. Like any other new product, new headphones typically promise improvements over their predecessors to make you feel the nudge to upgrade. Whether it's refining the design further, improving the active noise cancellation feature, offering better battery life, or even adding some novel features, the innovation is constantly rolling.
Despite the ever-continuous cycle of new headphones, there are some old models that many would consider antiquated in 2026 that audiophiles still fawn over. These headphones are, surprisingly, still recommended in audiophile circles as one of the best pairs to get.
Of course, don't expect the bells and whistles found on newer and modern models or those that are regarded as some of the best audiophile headphones by experts. These are for those who want a tried and tested pair of cans that has stood the test of time.
Sennheiser HD 600
Released almost three decades ago in 1997, the Sennheiser HD 600 is the oldest, most recommended headphone by audiophiles. These headphones use an open-back, over-ear design and, per Reccs.co, have received over 2,100 opinions on Reddit, making them the most discussed option. Although Sennheiser refreshed the model in 2019, the update was strictly a cosmetic one, maintaining the battle-tested sound signature that makes the HD 600 stand tall among the rankings. They feature a 42 mm driver, which the company touts (via Amazon) as "free from turbulence and distortion."
They are wired with a 9.8-foot-long cable and use the standard 3.5 mm headphone jack, allowing you to connect to different audio devices. Some users have found that the HD 600 has a flat sound profile, which is why they are used by some as reference headphones for perfect audio reproduction. And that flat sound profile without any boosted aspects like bass or treble is why many audio purists still consider them one of the best pairs to own.
As one commenter on Reddit explains, the HD 600 doesn't sound "exceptional or exciting," but they make you feel like you're listening to music, not the headphones. Thanks to being such a beloved headphone, the Sennheiser HD 600 has been in production for years, and you can buy them brand-new in 2026 from Amazon for $499.95, but you can get them for much less as they're frequently discounted.
Sennheiser HD 800 S
Featuring an open-back design with 56 mm drivers, the Sennheiser HD 800 S is another favorite in the audiophile community. The 56 mm drivers are not only slightly bigger than what you get in the HD 600, but also make the HD 800 S large in comparison to most models on the market. In audio circles, the HD 800S requires little to no introduction as it was launched toward the end of 2015 to succeed the aging HD 800, which was roughly six years old at that point. As one of Sennheiser's flagship headphones, the HD 800 S doesn't come cheap — for the uninitiated, these launched with a retail price of $1,699.
However, it does excel at what it does. While the HD 800 S has detachable cables, they aren't wireless, even though Sennheiser produces some of the best wireless headphones. You can only play music over cable, but it doesn't use the ubiquitous 3.5 mm jack, which is a bummer. You can only use the 1/4-inch TRS audio jack or a 4.4 mm jack to connect to the headphone.
Another aspect that some might consider a caveat with the HD 800 S is that you'll need to get a quality amp and DAC for the best sound. Reddit users praise the HD 800 S for its wide soundstage, comfort, and great detail. They also reproduce sound well, especially in certain music genres like classical and jazz. Unfortunately, as of this writing the HD 800 S isn't available at major retailer sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, so you might want to check the used market if you want a pair.
Drop x Sennheiser HD 6XX
Audiophiles love old Sennheiser headphones, as this is the third popular pair from the brand that's still recommended. The only reason why the name looks weirdly lengthy is that they were produced by the audio brand in collaboration with Drop, an e-commerce website. The Drop x Sennheiser HD 6XX was first unveiled in November 2016, and it was well received when it first hit the shelves, primarily because it was based on the popular and highly regarded $500 Sennheiser HD 650 with an identical sound profile but without the somewhat hefty sticker price.
For reference, these go for around $200, less than half the sticker price of the HD 650. That's why they are typically considered value kings by audiophiles. Like the aforementioned Sennheiser models, the HD 6XX is similarly an open-back pair of headphones with wired connectivity. However, this model ships with a six-foot cable, uses 42 mm drivers, and is available in a midnight blue color.
They stand out for their balanced sound and their ability to produce natural-sounding vocals. It also offers great detail, but the bass is considered weak. But that's the sound signature some prefer, as open-back headphones are typically optimized for more accurate reproduction of the source and, as such, typically struggle to offer punchy bass. You can buy the Drop x Sennheiser HD 6XX from Drop for $219.
HiFiMan Arya
HiFiMan first unveiled the Arya in 2019 and is yet another open-back headphone that audiophiles are fond of. The Arya is different as it uses planar-magnetic drivers instead of the usual dynamic driver tech. It uses a 3.5 mm headphone jack for connection and has asymmetrical ear cups. The headphones use a combination of metal and plastic materials in perfect balance that ensures the Arya are lightweight, weighing just 14.3 oz, which should make them easier on your head when worn for long periods.
The entire design is inspired by the brand's much more expensive cans, the HE1000 V2, although HiFiMan went for an all-black aesthetic with the Arya. While the Arya has been discontinued, replaced by the HiFiMan Arya Stealth Magnet Version, audiophiles still swear by the original version. Many audiophiles on Reddit love HiFiMan Arya's massive soundstage, great detail, and unique sound profile. Furthermore, they consider it a potential planar-magnetic headphone that's good enough to be someone's last pair of cans.
Some on Reddit consider the Arya a significant jump over the much more popular Sennheiser HD 600, especially when it comes to detail. However, one thing to keep in mind is that audiophiles have also highlighted quality control issues with the Arya. The original Arya launched at a retail price of $1,599, but, as mentioned previously, it was discontinued.
HiFiMan Edition XS
Launched in early 2022, the HiFiMan Edition XS is the most recent headphone to make it on this list, as the other models are from 2019 and back. However, it came out almost five years ago at this point, which is quite some time, especially in the headphone market segment. Like the HiFiMan Arya, the Edition XS is an open-back planar headphone, which is fancy audiophile speak for saying it uses planar magnetic drivers and the ear cups aren't closed off. The Edition XS was a follow-up to the Edition X released in 2015, which was one of the brand's most successful products at that point.
During its unveiling, HiFiMan said the Edition XS features its Stealth Magnet Technology and a new diaphragm to make them sound better than the predecessor, promising a "wide, natural soundstage." To connect and use the Edition XS, it includes a 3.5 mm audio socket and offers a compatible cable out of the box. Similar to the Arya, the Edition XS is lightweight, weighing just 14.28 oz.
Obviously, audio geeks don't compromise on audio, and so if you see the Edition XS among the most recommended headphones, then be sure it delivers superb sound. Additionally, they also consider this model a great value for money, especially since it's selling for much less than its initial $499 price tag. You can buy the HiFiMan Edition XS from Amazon for $209, and the site's price history reveals they've been selling at that level for the last few months.
How we selected these headphones
Reccs.co is a handy tool that researches specific Reddit communities to find products that are considered the best by many in those subreddits. For instance, to find the best headphones that audiophiles recommend, the tool analyzed over 200,000 comments posted between December 2024 and December 2025 in the r/headphones subreddit to find the options that are considered the best overall, those that are most talked about and have more people vouching for them, and those with the highest approval.
Our discussed products are from the tool's analysis, and we selected the "Most Discussed" tab to find the oldest models that audio geeks in the r/headphones community can't seem to get over. We've only discussed five of the top options, but there are other old headphones, like the Sennheiser HD 650, that are also highly talked about. We've discussed the list from the most to the least popular, but in general, all of these models are great picks for anyone who needs a quality pair of headphones that audio geeks swear by.