5 Old Headphones That Audiophiles Still Swear By

If you prefer crisp sound and always want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to audio tech, the market is full of options as major headphone brands continue to launch new iterations of their products. Like any other new product, new headphones typically promise improvements over their predecessors to make you feel the nudge to upgrade. Whether it's refining the design further, improving the active noise cancellation feature, offering better battery life, or even adding some novel features, the innovation is constantly rolling.

Despite the ever-continuous cycle of new headphones, there are some old models that many would consider antiquated in 2026 that audiophiles still fawn over. These headphones are, surprisingly, still recommended in audiophile circles as one of the best pairs to get.

Of course, don't expect the bells and whistles found on newer and modern models or those that are regarded as some of the best audiophile headphones by experts. These are for those who want a tried and tested pair of cans that has stood the test of time.