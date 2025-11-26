13 Best Headphones For Audiophiles According To Consumer Reports
Spend way too much time obsessing over headphones? Welcome to the club. Audiophiles all want the same thing: Clean sound, zero nonsense, and a pair of headphones that don't fall apart after a few months. But the problem is, many companies claim its headphones are the perfect "studio-grade" setup, yet only a handful meet those expectations. So, in our quest to find the best gadgets that belong in every audiophile's home, an expert's opinion was needed, and who's better than Consumer Reports when it comes to that? We went through its list of best headphones and picked out 13 models that stand out for consistency across the board.
Some of these prioritize open-back clarity, others go all-in on noise cancellation, and a few try to balance both worlds without costing a month's rent. If price is a major concern, you can look at other top-rated headphones for less than $100, though we cannot guarantee they will be as good as the models on this list. While we won't be disclosing the specific Consumer Reports rating these headphones received, we will go into detail about why they stand out among the sea of options.
Grado RS2x
If you're someone who cares deeply about how every note feels through your headphones, the Grado RS2x is very much built for you. It is priced at $550 and uses 44 mm fourth-generation X‑series dynamic drivers inside a bi‑wood housing made of maple and hemp for a warm and organic build. It is open-air, meaning there's barely any noise cancellation, with a nominal impedance of 38 ohms, a frequency response from 14 Hz to 28 kHz, and a super‑annealed 8-conductor copper cable to handle detailed signals. Moreover, the drivers are matched within 0.05 dB for consistency.
The wooden cups don't just look nice, they add subtle tonal richness, which helps vocals feel full and present. In addition to that, after the break-in period — which constitutes the initial 50 hours or so — the RS2x opens up even more, with the sound becoming more honest, deeper, and smoother. Because these are open-back, don't expect much isolation, but that's a trade-off for clarity and soundstage, something many audiophiles crave.
According to Consumer Reports, the RS2x performed very strongly in sound quality, with excellent owner satisfaction and brand reliability, giving it the best overall score on this list. Consumer Reports noted its sound presentation to be spacious with a grainy feel, and also highlighted that the pads can become a bit warm during very long sessions.
Apple AirPods Max
For over-ear headphones that feel like premium gear, the original Apple AirPods Max absolutely deliver. They use Apple-designed dynamic drivers, with support for active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and personalized spatial audio. Each ear cup includes an Apple H1 chip, and there are nine microphones in total, eight of which are for noise cancellation, with three of these tuned for voice pick-up. Recorded weight is about 385 grams, and Apple rates them for up to 20 hours of listening time with noise cancellation or spatial audio active.
The great thing about these H1 chips is that they deliver seamless integration with Apple devices, and the ANC is praised for being very effective without making music feel boxed in. While the weight can be an issue for some users, others like the premium feel — though it does come with a premium price tag of $549 as well.
Per Consumer Reports, this version of the Apple AirPods Max scored among the top-rated noise-cancelling headphones, with strong sound quality and excellent noise cancellation alongside great brand reliability and owner satisfaction. Due to the size and build quality, these Apple headphones also stand out for not feeling as fragile as some others on this list.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e
Those seeking wireless over-ear headphones that not only feel premium but are also reasonably priced, will find that the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e hits the ideal middle ground. It is priced at $399 and uses 40 mm dynamic drivers, supports Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, AAC, and SBC, has hybrid active noise cancellation, a USB-C port for charging and audio, and a 30-hour battery life with a 15-minute quick charge feature that provides seven hours of use.
The S2e delivers a solid, balanced experience, and the digital signal processing (or DSP) tuning gives a detailed and spacious sound over older models. It comes in the form of more depth with a wider spread, especially for voices and instruments. On top of that, the long battery life makes it very usable for full work days or travel, and the USB-C wired option means you're not stuck with just Bluetooth.
In Consumer Reports' testing, the S2e scored very highly within its category, almost on par with the Apple AirPods Max. However, it scored slightly better than the competition when it came to brand reliability and owner satisfaction. These Bowers & Wilkins headphones are also known for providing effective ANC performance with strong long-term reliability.
Grado SR80x
Anyone in the market for lightweight, open-back headphones that give you that classic Grado energy without breaking the bank, should know that the Grado SR80x is a favorite for a reason. It is priced at just $125 and uses 44 mm dynamic drivers in an open-air design, has a 38-ohm impedance, a frequency response from 20 Hz to 20 kHz, and drivers that are matched within 0.1 dB.
For being the least expensive option on this list, the SR80x could be considered one of the best headphones you can buy. For those unaware, SR80 was the first ever Grado headphone, and this iteration is a sort of culmination of everything that makes Grado a great company. SR80x leans toward the treble and can feel quite bright, which allows attacks and spatial element details to really shine. Similar to other open-air headphones, you really only want the SR80x if you don't care about noise-cancellation and have a quiet listening spot.
Consumer Reports has the SR80x in a very strong position for its category, thanks to top-notch sound quality alongside some of the best brand reliability and owner satisfaction. In its review, Consumer Reports considered it to be great overall, with only very minor issues.
Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)
If you were hoping for a modern AirPods Max refresh, the USB-C AirPods Max brings the same signature Apple over-ear experience, but swaps the Lightning port for USB-C at the identical price tag of $549. It retains the Apple-designed driver, H1 chips, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio. Battery life also remains the same, with Apple claiming up to 20 hours with ANC or spatial audio.
In day-to-day use, the USB-C connector matters more than you might think, especially for owners who already have USB-C cables or want lossless wired playback – now supported after a software update. While the form factor and sound are very similar to the original, the port flexibility is a big win.
Similar to the Lightning variant, Consumer Reports gave this USB-C model a very favorable evaluation. Since it has nearly identical features to the original, the sound quality and everything else on these refreshed AirPods Max headphones are basically the same, with the only difference coming down to your port preferences.
Sonos Ace
Sonos Ace offers a premium and practical dynamic, making it a well-rounded option for audiophiles at a cost of $399. It has 40 mm drivers, up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on, USB-C for charging, and Bluetooth 5.4 support.
The combination of these features and Sonos' build quality turns these headphones into a very versatile pair. The drivers deliver rich and balanced sound with clear mids without being overly bright, and the battery life means you can rely on it for long listening sessions or travel — plus they're known for being comfortable over long wear periods. The head-tracking and TV audio swap features make it especially useful if you already own a Sonos soundbar.
While Consumer Reports has not given Sonos Ace a rating on owner satisfaction and brand reliability, the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities earned it a very good overall score, only slightly behind Bowers & Wilkins. Consumer Reports noted its sound profile to be "...somewhat bassy and a bit grainy and hazy."
Grado SR225x
Are you curious about Grado's Prestige series of headphones? Well then, the Grado SR225x might be your sweet spot. These come with a price tag of $225 and feature 44 mm 4th-gen X Series drivers similar to other Grado entries on this list, with an open-air housing, 38-ohm impedance, and F-series foam cushions.
These specs, combined with the F cushions, help broaden its textured tone, making the mids more expressive and detailed while keeping the lows punchy and well-balanced overall. Users have compared it to other entries from Grado, such as the SR80x, and claim that the SR225x adds more clarity, a bit more bass, and a more spacious feeling to the music. The open-air design means little to no isolation, but the payoff is in how you hear instruments separate from one another.
Consumer Reports has given the SR225x a very high overall score, on par with SR80x, making the choice come down to nuanced preferences and price. It excels in sound quality and has great owner satisfaction and brand reliability. Consumer Reports noted that SR225x has a lively and bassy sound that does a good job of retaining room ambience.
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
For those whose main focus is the core B&W Px7 sound but without the evolved DSP, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 model offers a very familiar experience. It comes with a price tag of $208.50 and has 40 mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, AAC, and SBC, USB-C for charging, and a 30-hour battery life with fast charging, giving you about seven hours of use from just a 15-minute top-up. The specs are very similar to the S2e variant.
The Px7 S2 has a character that's both refined and dynamic, helping it outperform some of the best headphones on the market. It leans toward clarity and a focused sound, with a very impressive, taut bass. The USB-C port gives you the option to plug in for higher-fidelity streaming, and the ANC is solid without completely flattening the music.
Consumer Reports found the Px7 S2 to be a dependable model, with particularly good scores for sound quality and owner satisfaction. It also features excellent brand reliability and the noise cancellation capabilities are noteworthy.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra
If you want a premium option that delivers Bose's signature quality, then the $429 Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones might just be the thing. They use a single dynamic driver per ear and support adaptive noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3. A recent upgrade brings up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on, and 45 hours without. These Bose units charge via USB-C, and the quick charge function delivers 2.5 hours of extended time in about 15 minutes.
The battery life is long enough for a few days' work, and better than most in the market. The new "Immersive Audio" mode makes music feel more three-dimensional, giving an experience closer to spatial listening at the expense of a few hours of battery life. Consumer Reports rated the Ultra highly for its noise cancellation and owner satisfaction, which is the highest of any on this list. It also has excellent brand reliability and great sound quality.
Grado SR325x
The Grado SR325x offers a refined and precise listening experience, making it a strong contender among our lineup of best headphones for audiophiles. It is no surprise that this company has taken so many spots here, as it delivers some of the best open-air headphones on the market. The SR325x is priced at $295 and also comes with the signature 44 mm 4th-gen X Series drivers, a brushed aluminum housing with an open-air design, a frequency response between 18 Hz and 24 kHz, and 38-ohm impedance.
Those specs make the detail clearer, and the metal housing helps reduce unwanted resonance. The SR325x has been praised for its soundstage and resolution, with reviewers noting its excellent dynamics and entertaining performance. That said, these headphones are best suited for just a few hours of use at a time and may get slightly uncomfortable over long sessions.
Consumer Reports notes that the SR325x has excellent sound quality and owner satisfaction. The brand reliability is the same across all Grado entries on this list, giving the SR325x an overall score only slightly behind the RS2x.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX brings style to the headphones table without sacrificing features designed for audiophiles. It uses custom 40 mm electro-dynamic drivers with Neodymium magnets and features adaptive digital noise cancellation, transparency mode, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It supports USB-C charging and offers up to 35 hours of playback with ANC on, or up to 40 hours with just Bluetooth. The frequency range is between 20 Hz and 22 kHz.
The 40 mm drivers deliver detailed mids, and the noise cancellation is more adaptive than fixed — meaning it adjusts intelligently depending on your environment. The battery life on these B&O headphones has been praised by experts, who note it easily outlasts many competing active noise-cancellation headphones. As well, the aluminum finish and premium materials make them feel more like a luxury accessory than a utility item.
In Consumer Reports testing, the HX scored highly across the board, though owner satisfaction is on the lower end, which could be due to the $749 price tag. These are premium headphones, and they feel exactly like that — whether you find the features worth the money is an entirely personal decision.
Dyson OnTrac
Dyson OnTrac is another well-rounded headphone option with a price tag of $499. It uses 40 mm Neodymium drivers for sound, supports up to 40 dB of noise cancellation with eight built-in mics, offers a frequency response from 6 Hz to 21 kHz, and gives you up to 55 hours of battery life on a USB-C charge. And before you point it out, yes, the battery life is among the best you'll find anywhere. These headphones are built for endurance with 10-minute quick-charge capability, which gives up to 2.5 hours of listening time.
Moreover, the Dyson application lets you tweak equalizer settings, and audiophile-friendly Android apps like these are helpful since the default tuning leans toward clarity and neutrality. Experts have compared the weight of these Dyson units to that of the AirPods Max, making them not ideal for very long listening sessions. Consumer Reports has yet to rate the OnTrac for brand reliability and owner satisfaction, but its sound quality and noise cancellation capability alone translate to a favorable overall score.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless
Similar to the Ultra model, the Bose QuietComfort Wireless headphones use a dynamic driver design for each side, support Bluetooth 5.2, and have USB-C for fast charging. A full charge on these headphones gives you up to 24 hours of listening time, and a 15-minute quick charge provides about four hours of playback. Ultimately, these are inferior versions of Ultra as the latter is the more premium iteration with advanced features, so as expected, the Wireless variant comes with a lower price tag of $359.
Though wireless, there is a wired option, which means you can keep listening even if the battery hits zero. These Bose headphones have been praised for versatility, especially with the USB-C charging convenience and long battery life, making them easy to rely on for long trips. The customizable equalizer, controlled via the Bose Music app, lets you tweak the sound to your liking, whether you want more bass or clearer highs.
According to Consumer Reports', the QuietComfort Wireless excelled in owner satisfaction, noise cancellation and brand reliability, with good remarks on sound quality. While these Bose units may not be the most audiophile-leaning headphones in terms of ultra-high fidelity, the balance of performance and usability makes it an excellent pick.
Methodology
We examined Consumer Reports' testing of each headphone and highlighted only those with the highest overall score. This rating is given by Consumer Reports on the basis of several criteria: Sound quality, owner satisfaction, and reliability, with the addition of noise cancellation for headphones that are not open-back. Since the list is not ranked, the order in which they appear does not determine the capability of one over another.
Expert opinion or general user consensus on a product was not used to evaluate the headphones, as the evaluation focused solely on Consumer Reports data. However, it was used to give more details about the products and provide more information for the reader. If you are looking to purchase a new pair for yourself, it could be the right time, as some of these headphones are on sale at up to 50% off. And if your goal is to turn your home into a haven for listening to music, there are a dozen major Bluetooth speaker brands you can direct your attention to.