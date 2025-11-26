13 Best Headphones For Audiophiles According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spend way too much time obsessing over headphones? Welcome to the club. Audiophiles all want the same thing: Clean sound, zero nonsense, and a pair of headphones that don't fall apart after a few months. But the problem is, many companies claim its headphones are the perfect "studio-grade" setup, yet only a handful meet those expectations. So, in our quest to find the best gadgets that belong in every audiophile's home, an expert's opinion was needed, and who's better than Consumer Reports when it comes to that? We went through its list of best headphones and picked out 13 models that stand out for consistency across the board.

Some of these prioritize open-back clarity, others go all-in on noise cancellation, and a few try to balance both worlds without costing a month's rent. If price is a major concern, you can look at other top-rated headphones for less than $100, though we cannot guarantee they will be as good as the models on this list. While we won't be disclosing the specific Consumer Reports rating these headphones received, we will go into detail about why they stand out among the sea of options.