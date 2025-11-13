Amazon Has 'Unmatched' Wireless Headphones On Sale For 50% Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The JBL Tune 520BTs are wireless on-ear headphones that normally retail for $59.95, but during a limited-time deal, you can purchase them for half off at $29.95 on Amazon. These Bluetooth 5.3 headphones might not be the best on Amazon, but their ability to play 57 hours of music on a single charge is nothing to scoff at. Charging the device from 0% to 100% can take approximately 2 hours over USB-C, but a quick five-minute top-up can provide 3 hours of playtime.

Inside the headphones, a 33mm single dynamic driver powers the sound, offering a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The impedance is 30 Ohms, meaning you won't have trouble driving these headphones with a smartphone or similar devices. It should also be loud enough for most users at 102 dB. You won't, however, find any noise-cancelling features that you would typically find in a more premium pair of headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM4s.

With the JBL Tune 520BTs, you can control your music playback directly on the headset. You can also fold these headphones flat when they are not in use. These two features, combined with the headphones' quick charging capabilities, make them a solid choice for travel. But what are customers saying about the product?