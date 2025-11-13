Amazon Has 'Unmatched' Wireless Headphones On Sale For 50% Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The JBL Tune 520BTs are wireless on-ear headphones that normally retail for $59.95, but during a limited-time deal, you can purchase them for half off at $29.95 on Amazon. These Bluetooth 5.3 headphones might not be the best on Amazon, but their ability to play 57 hours of music on a single charge is nothing to scoff at. Charging the device from 0% to 100% can take approximately 2 hours over USB-C, but a quick five-minute top-up can provide 3 hours of playtime.
Inside the headphones, a 33mm single dynamic driver powers the sound, offering a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The impedance is 30 Ohms, meaning you won't have trouble driving these headphones with a smartphone or similar devices. It should also be loud enough for most users at 102 dB. You won't, however, find any noise-cancelling features that you would typically find in a more premium pair of headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM4s.
With the JBL Tune 520BTs, you can control your music playback directly on the headset. You can also fold these headphones flat when they are not in use. These two features, combined with the headphones' quick charging capabilities, make them a solid choice for travel. But what are customers saying about the product?
A long list of satisfied customers
The JBL Tune 520BTs have over 8,400 reviews on Amazon, with the product receiving an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 79% of customers awarding the headphones five stars. Overall, customers were most impressed with the device's sound quality. Positive reviews note that they did not hear distortion while listening with these headphones and that the sound is crisp. Customers also noted that the headphones were loud enough to hear the music clearly, even in relatively noisy environments, such as on a plane.
The headphones' battery life also impressed customers, with it being explicitly mentioned in 160 positive and only 16 negative reviews on the product page. A few customers noted that the headphones could play back music for days without a charge. The color choices were also frequently mentioned in reviews. Many customers found the purple variant a cute alternative to the plainer colors.
According to one enthusiastic customer, the sound quality and battery life of the JBL Tune 520BTs are "unmatched." Not everyone was as happy with these headphones as they were, though, as there were mixed reviews about their comfort. Those who found them uncomfortable frequently complained that the earmuffs were too small. If this is a concern for you, the lesser-known JBL Tune Flex earbuds might be a better fit.