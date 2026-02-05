After 13 Seasons, Futurama's Best Episode Remains Unmatched

Even a cartoon can remind you it's okay to cry. With 30 award wins and 58 nominations under its belt, sci-fi-comedy "Futurama" and its tale of a pizza delivery boy traveling 1,000 years into the future doesn't just deliver the laughs — it delivers emotions, as well. However, even for a series with a 13-season run (and counting), one episode stands above the others according to IMDb. While the episode doesn't hold a perfect 10 rating — very few shows do — it's still the top dog.

The "Futurama" episode "Jurassic Bark" is the highest-ranking episode of the series on IMDb, and its tale of a man making a difficult decision about his faithful companion is a heavy-hitter. As if the episode won't already have you clutching your beloved pet, a producer for the series also revealed in an interview that the original premise was far more grim. Fortunately, catching "Jurassic Bark" on streaming is easy, so you can see for yourself why this may be the case.

In a 2015 review for AV Club, critic Zack Handlen said about "Jurassic Bark" that "The brutality of this half hour is simply astonishing. It's a kind of brutality we almost never see on television, because it's not particularly dramatic or shocking." We were thrilled when "Futurama" was brought back for the third time in 2023, and we're thrilled that the series is returning for a 14th season in 2026. It may be hard for the series to top "Jurassic Bark." but it's going to be great to see those behind the series do their best to try.