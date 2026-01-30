Apple TV's Extremely Underrated Alien Invasion Series Raises Fascinating Questions

It's always nice when a new TV show drops, and it does more than just entertain. Sometimes we need shows that demand we look deeper beneath the surface, and Apple TV's "Invasion" is one of them. When it was released in 2021, critics were split on just how good it was, with Season 1 garnering a critic score of 48% and an audience score of 47%. Despite that lackluster beginning, Apple stuck with the show, and it continues to ask some really intriguing questions with its story, even earning its way into the global top 10. At its core, the show is less about the alien invasion and more about humans trying to survive the invasion. "Invasion" centers around five primary people while the events of the story play out around them. The kicker here, though, is that each of these "ordinary" people are aliens in their own ways.

Aneesha has just found out her husband is cheating on her, making her feel like an alien in her relationship. She's also an immigrant facing some harsh glares from those around her. Meanwhile, Casper is a young boy who suffers under the hands of a bully, whom he has to deal with consistently throughout the first season's narrative — after he and a bunch of other kids are stranded in a massive quarry. The other characters face similar situations, like a space technician named Mitsuki who is hiding her true LGBTQ+ identity from those around her and a soldier confronting his role as an invader in another country.