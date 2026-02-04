This Cool New Hybrid Camera Gadget Is A Retro Dream

Retro is back, baby. Even if some folks are looking for clever uses for their old cameras, Japanese company Fujifilm is embracing the past with its new instant camera, and those with a love for anything vintage are sure to appreciate the features — but they may not appreciate the modern price. The new camera is part of the company's instax hybrid instant camera Evo series, and photographers in the U.S. will be able to get their hands on it in February.

Along with a 1.54-inch LCD screen, finder and grip attachments, a microSD card slot, USB-C port for transfers and charging, and remote shooting, the Fujifilm instax mini Eco Cinema has some additional features, including the ability to physically adjust the camera to match different eras of photography tech. This 3-in-1 model not only takes pictures and video, but users will be able to print shots directly from the camera. Additionally, there's an iOS and Android app available that packs in a few extra features.

Consumers in Japan will be the first to get their hands on this camera, though the device is already available for preorder in the U.S. as of this writing. Time will tell if this will become one of the best cameras for aspiring photographers, but the over $400 price tag may be too steep for some folks. Nonetheless, this can be great for anyone looking to celebrate nearly 100 years of photography styles without raiding their local thrift store for tech.