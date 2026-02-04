This Cool New Hybrid Camera Gadget Is A Retro Dream
Retro is back, baby. Even if some folks are looking for clever uses for their old cameras, Japanese company Fujifilm is embracing the past with its new instant camera, and those with a love for anything vintage are sure to appreciate the features — but they may not appreciate the modern price. The new camera is part of the company's instax hybrid instant camera Evo series, and photographers in the U.S. will be able to get their hands on it in February.
Along with a 1.54-inch LCD screen, finder and grip attachments, a microSD card slot, USB-C port for transfers and charging, and remote shooting, the Fujifilm instax mini Eco Cinema has some additional features, including the ability to physically adjust the camera to match different eras of photography tech. This 3-in-1 model not only takes pictures and video, but users will be able to print shots directly from the camera. Additionally, there's an iOS and Android app available that packs in a few extra features.
Consumers in Japan will be the first to get their hands on this camera, though the device is already available for preorder in the U.S. as of this writing. Time will tell if this will become one of the best cameras for aspiring photographers, but the over $400 price tag may be too steep for some folks. Nonetheless, this can be great for anyone looking to celebrate nearly 100 years of photography styles without raiding their local thrift store for tech.
Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema takes you back to the past
One of the standout features for the Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema hybrid instant camera is its Eras Dial, which allows photographers to apply camera effects from different eras of film, and users can choose between 10 different decades going all the way back to the 1930s. Each effect also has its own adjustable levels — including contrast, noise, and color — giving users 100 possible choices. One example includes dialing it to the 1980s to get the look of 35mm color negative film. It can shoot with a modern look, as well.
Along with being able to take photos and 15-second videos with the flick of a switch, it also has the option of producing instax prints thanks to its analog Print Lever. Taken from either a photo or a still from a video, these physical prints can also provide a QR code to the actual video. Users can create one long 15-second video, or film multiple shots to compile it. Users can also use the dedicated app to extend these videos to 30 seconds, and the app provides additional features, including transforming photos into movie posters and an included dedicated gallery.
While Japan will be the first to get the Evo Cinema on January 30, 2026, U.S. residents can get their hands on it February 8, 2026. It's currently available for preorder from retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo and Video for $409.95. With a price like that, some folks may just be interested in finding one of the best used DSLR cameras and editing their own photos for a retro feel.