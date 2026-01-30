4 Popular iOS AI Features iPhone Users Can't Get Enough Of (According To Tim Cook)

During Apple's earnings call for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, the company's CEO Tim Cook said iPhone users have been really taking advantage of Apple Intelligence, the company's AI platform released in October 2024. According to Cook, the most popular AI features in this quarter have been Writing Tools, Clean Up, Visual Intelligence, and Live Translation.

While I'd have thought that Apple's heavily promoted Genmoji would be a big Apple Intelligence feature, Tim Cook pointed out that Visual Intelligence is the main one, as it helps users learn more about what's on their iPhone screen while taking action or answering questions about their apps.

Cook also said that most users opt to have Apple Intelligence on their iPhones. Currently, the main requirement to run Apple's AI platform is having an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, as these devices have at least 8GB of RAM. With more changes expected at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2026, here's how to take advantage of the current most popular Apple Intelligence features.