NotebookLM's Best Feature Is Finally Available On iOS And Android

NotebookLM has garnered quite a bit of love since its Google launched the AI app back in 2023. Since then, Google has continued to update its AI-notebook app with new features, eventually even bringing NotebookLM to Android and iOS devices. While this made the app much more accessible, especially when traveling, it was also missing some of the best features that the desktop website offered users, including flash cards and quizzes. One of the most notable missing features, though, was Video Overviews. Thankfully, Google has finally brought this much-adored feature to the mobile version of NotebookLM.

For those who haven't messed around with NotebookLM, the app is essentially a digital notebook. You add various sources to it — you can even have Google find them for you if you prefer — and then you can ask it specific questions about the sources. It's really handy for watching long videos and getting bullet points created for them, or just for keeping track of word-heavy documents that you don't always have time to sift through.

Over time, Google has updated the app, added some really great features like Audio Overviews — which can create realistic podcasts of your sources using AI — and even Video Overviews. However, despite launching Video Overviews in the online version of NotebookLM in 2025, Android and iOS users have had to wait almost a year for the option to make an appearance in the mobile app.