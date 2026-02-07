Without This Iconic Computer, We May Not Have Laptops Today

The words you're about to read were typed on the comfortable keyboard of a MacBook Pro that can still get the job done despite the years of use it has seen. You might also use a laptop when you stumble upon this article, but we're only able to use laptops today because someone envisioned a portable computer more than 40 years ago and showed the world that the idea was feasible. It wasn't Steve Jobs or Bill Gates. The Osborne 1 Portable Computer, created by Adam Osborne, set the stage for innovations that would shape portable computers into the laptops we use today.

Many won't remember Osborne or even know who he was because his business endeavors were not as successful as Apple and Microsoft. He could not shape mainstream computer design as directly as Steve Jobs did by leading Apple with its first Apple computer and later with the iMacs and MacBooks. But the laptops available today in any electronics store exist because Osborne was able to create the computer in the image above and turn it into a successful product for commercial users during the company's short-lived history.

Adam Osborne was into computers well before creating the Osborne 1. In the 1970s, Osborne authored computer manuals and wrote for magazines. In 1980, Osborne joined forces with Lee Felsenstein, proposing the idea of a portable computer. That's how the Osborne Computer Corporation was founded in 1981, with the Osborne 1 becoming their first product.