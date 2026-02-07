Why We're Going Back To The Moon, According To NASA Astronauts

NASA's Artemis missions, beginning with Artemis I and leading up to Artemis III, will see humanity return to the lunar surface. Set to launch soon, Artemis II will be the first crewed mission beyond Earth's orbit in decades. But the Orion craft carrying astronauts for that mission will only travel around the moon, with no landing this time. That will be reserved for Artemis III which will land on one of the nine possible landing zones picked out on the moon's surface. While this is an impressive and historic endeavor, it certainly leaves many wondering why are we going back to the moon, exactly?

There are a few reasons, with NASA administration and astronauts alike sharing them in various interviews. In general, it has the potential to offer great scientific discoveries, economic benefits from materials and information we collect, while inspiring a whole new generation of space-faring explorers.

During a recent podcast by NASA, titled "NASA's Curious Universe," host Jacob Pinter asked directly about the moon trips and the intentions. David Beaman, architect of the new rockets taking the astronauts to the moon, starts with, "I've heard people ask, why do we need to go back to the Moon, right? We've already been." He calmly explains that although "the Moon is the same [as] when we went in the 60s," humanity has changed and we have the opportunity to learn more important things. Those new discoveries are all "part of the excitement."

He also addresses the commentary on returning even though it's the same. "You don't say, "Well, you know, I'm not going to go on vacation this year. I went on vacation last year," right? No! You don't look at it like that."