Europe's Offshore Wind Parks Are Doing A Lot More Than Generating Electricity

At first glance, offshore wind farms might not sound like a great idea. In fact, we've seen some concerns over the years about the effects they could have on animals such as birds — which can fly into the massive windmill structures. However, in the North Sea, we're seeing different reports. Reports that suggest the construction of wind farms off shore has actually helped marine life naturally develop and even thrive.

The focus of this revelation first hit headlines in 2022, when an expose in The Anthropocene magazine featured data from marine researchers working in the North Sea that suggested wind parks like those being built off the coast of Europe were actually offering new areas of protection for marine life, even nurturing some species including threatened ones like great seals and the North Sea cod. It's an exceptionally important finding, though, as it shows that offshore wind turbines can be less of a point of contention for conservationists, who previously believed that building into the seafloor would actually hurt marine life instead of help it.

The prospect of endangering marine life with the construction of new turbines has remained an big concern, especially as some reports suggest that larger fish can be completely distracted by the noise that these turbines generate, as well as the electromagnetic fields found around them. Additionally, when they are shut down, the massive pillars that were previously embedded into the seabed must be removed or completely replaced — which can be both costly and disturbing to the local environment.