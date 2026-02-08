Before The Boys, Karl Urban Starred In A Comic Book Movie Bomb That Became A Cult Classic

Since 2019, Karl Urban has been seemingly superglued on a leather trench coat and floral shirts, constantly talking about how "diabolical" things are in "The Boys." The hit R-rated superhero show, not to be confused with the British superhero series "Misfits," is easily one of the best comic book adaptations in recent years. However, six years earlier, the man better known as a superhero-hating anarchist was the law of Mega City One in the sort-of Pete Travis-directed movie, "Dredd."

Daring to try to lift the curse left by Sylvester Stallone's 1995 adaptation of the character, "Dredd" saw Urban don the legendary headgear as Judge Dredd. Joined by Olivia Thirlby as Cassandra Anderson, the two find themselves in a futuristic "Die Hard" scenario where they're trapped in an apartment block housing a massive drug-manufacturing operation. Leading the criminal army descending on our judges is "Game of Thrones'" Lena Headey as the drug lord Ma-Ma, who sends wave after wave of goons against Urban's Dredd and his judge in training, only for them to end up on the receiving end of some very tough justice. Earning a respectable 80% positive critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is widely regarded as one of the most underappreciated comic book movies ever made. It has gained such a cult following that fans and the film's frontman have pleaded for a sequel ever since.