One Of The Most Terrifying AI Movies Is Streaming On HBO Max

There may never be a better time to watch (or rewatch) Alex Garland's "Ex Machina" than in 2026, now that it's streaming on HBO Max. The 2015 film quickly became a cult classic, a sci-fi thriller that may be even more terrifying than other movies dealing with AI. In the "Terminator" and "Matrix" movies, you're already witnessing a conflict with forms of sentient AI that battle humanity. "Ex Machina" is different because it gives us the early days of a cataclysmic story involving AI that may lead to a conflict. "Ex Machina" portrays the emergence of sentient AI, and how humanity deals with AI achieving consciousness.

"Ex Machina" premiered to critical acclaim in 2015, has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and a 7.7/10 score on IMDb as of this writing. The movie made almost $37 million at the box office against a budget of $15 million, and won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, as well as receiving a nomination for the screenplay. Garland may not have won the Oscar for the story, but "Ex Machina" is still seen as a pivotal moment in the writer/director's career. Garland went on to make other highly acclaimed movies and TV shows after that, including "Annihilation" (2018), "Devs" (2020), and "Civil War" (2024). He's also penned the scripts of a few popular horror movies, including "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Years Later" (2025).

The "Ex Machina" cast is equally impressive: Alicia Vikander ("The Danish Girl," "Tomb Rider"), Domhnall Gleeson ("Harry Potter," "Star Wars"), Oscar Isaac ("Star Wars," "Dune"), and Sonoya Mizuno ("Maniac," "Annihilation") play the main characters, Ava, Caleb, Nathan, and Kyoko, respectively. The famous "Ex Machina" dance sequence, seen below, is one of the highlights of the movie, an unusual dance routine shared by Nathan and Kyoko.