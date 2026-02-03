Apple CarPlay Ultra Is Finally Coming To Another Car This Year

After years of waiting, Apple's CarPlay Ultra debuted in 2025 exclusively with an Aston Martin vehicle. While it's not intentional, Apple's rollout of CarPlay Ultra has been rather slow, as the company needs to closely work with carmakers to deliver a well-integrated experience. Even though carmakers who initially backed the idea of an Apple-integrated infotainment system have now reportedly decided not to support it, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that at least another brand is working to release a CarPlay Ultra vehicle by later this year.

In his Power On newsletter, the journalist said that the CarPlay Ultra experience is coming to at least one major new Hyundai/Kia model in the second half of this year. While details are still unclear, it's possible that CarPlay Ultra finally becomes available in a car that has a more affordable price tag, as it's currently limited to a $200,000-plus Aston Martin vehicle. While CarPlay Ultra is far from becoming mainstream in the near future, its presence on a mass-market vehicle will give Apple some leverage to promote its integrated system to other carmakers.