Apple CarPlay Ultra Is Finally Coming To Another Car This Year
After years of waiting, Apple's CarPlay Ultra debuted in 2025 exclusively with an Aston Martin vehicle. While it's not intentional, Apple's rollout of CarPlay Ultra has been rather slow, as the company needs to closely work with carmakers to deliver a well-integrated experience. Even though carmakers who initially backed the idea of an Apple-integrated infotainment system have now reportedly decided not to support it, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that at least another brand is working to release a CarPlay Ultra vehicle by later this year.
In his Power On newsletter, the journalist said that the CarPlay Ultra experience is coming to at least one major new Hyundai/Kia model in the second half of this year. While details are still unclear, it's possible that CarPlay Ultra finally becomes available in a car that has a more affordable price tag, as it's currently limited to a $200,000-plus Aston Martin vehicle. While CarPlay Ultra is far from becoming mainstream in the near future, its presence on a mass-market vehicle will give Apple some leverage to promote its integrated system to other carmakers.
There's another good news for CarPlay enthusiasts
Gurman also mentions he'll soon have more to share regarding the regular Apple CarPlay and CarKey support coming to Tesla vehicles. While Tesla drivers shouldn't expect a CarPlay Ultra version, the company is working on a second screen-like option so they can run CarPlay without interfering with Tesla's main control unit. This is probably the best way for Tesla to handle its customers' wishes for CarPlay support. The EV company already offers one of the best software platforms in the market, so if their customers want a layer on top of that, they won't have to choose between one or the other.
CarPlay has been very popular among drivers as it brings a more seamless experience between the iPhone and the vehicle. Not only can CarPlay users enjoy AirPlay when the vehicle is parked, but they also have access to useful apps, such as Apple Music, Podcasts, Maps, Books, and more – without getting distracted when driving. In fact, Apple has added new CarPlay features with iOS 26.2, like support for Live Activities, widgets, and even tapbacks in the Messages app. Apple's next-gen Siri, powered by Gemini, will only improve the experience of getting tasks done while driving.