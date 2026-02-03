Popular Free Streaming App Might Be Coming To Nintendo Switch 2 This Month

Despite the Nintendo Switch family success, it seems Nintendo isn't worried about adding popular streaming apps to its console. With the original model, streaming apps like YouTube, Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll eventually made their way to (and from) the system. However, more popular options like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Disney+ never became available on the platform.

While some users speculate that Nintendo doesn't have the numbers for third-party apps to justify launching platforms there, the Nintendo Switch console has been one of the best-selling video game consoles ever. Besides that, the new model is far more capable than the original version, as it can even be upscaled to play 4K content when docked. Even if the Switch 2 doesn't have all the bells and whistles as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, the absence of all streaming apps continue to be a mystery for users nearly a year after the console's release.

That said, we're just at the beginning of the life cycle of the Nintendo Switch 2, and rumors already mention an OLED version coming in the next few years. As long as Nintendo continues to make big numbers with its hybrid console, the Japanese company still has time to decide what features it wants to add to the game console.