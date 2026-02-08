Apple's Recent iOS Update Required An Emergency Fix For Some iPhone Users

With the announcement of the second-generation AirTag 2, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 to add compatibility to this item tracker, but it also released several other smaller updates to older iPhone models, including iOS 12.5.8 for iPhone 5S and 6 devices; other software versions include iOS 15.8.6, iOS 18.7.4, and iOS 16.7.13. However, a day after all these updates became available, the company pulled most of them out (all except iOS 26.2.1) as it was working with Australia telecommunications company Telstra to investigate an issue that was preventing older iPhones from connecting to its network.

A couple of days later, Telstra released a carrier firmware update through older iPhone models to patch an issue where users couldn't use a 4G connection, make calls, or send text messages. According to Telstra, Australian users with this issue could connect their iPhone models to Wi-Fi, go to Settings, General, and About, and accept the carrier settings update which solves this bug.

After that issue was resolved, Apple once again started to offer iOS 12.5.8, iOS 15.8.6, and iOS 18.7.4 to iPhone users. Besides that, the company released iOS 16.7.14 to address the problem with the previous version, which fixes once and for all the bug with the Australian carrier.