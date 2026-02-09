Brad Pitt Turned Down One Of Matt Damon's Best Roles

Following the release of "Good Will Hunting" in 1997, Matt Damon quickly established himself as a legitimate Hollywood star. In the years that followed, Damon appeared in a string of successful and critically acclaimed movies, with "Rounders," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and "Ocean's Eleven" being just a few examples. It wasn't until 2002, however, that Damon made the leap to action star on the back of "The Bourne Identity."

Widely considered one of the best action movies of the 2000s, "The Bourne Identity" follows Jason Bourne, a secret agent with no long-term memory, who slowly comes to find out he has a secret past working for a CIA black ops program. Damon's portrayal of Jason Bourne instantly became iconic and helped launch a movie franchise that spanned five films over the course of 15 years. Damon starred in four of those films.

It's hard to imagine anyone but Damon in the role of Jason Bourne, but an oft-forgotten piece of movie history is that the role almost went to Brad Pitt. According to a Variety report from 2000, Universal was trying to persuade Pitt to take on the role of Jason Bourne. Pitt ultimately passed on the role and committed to star in "Spy Game" instead. "Spy Game" was a decent action-thriller in its own right, but the 2001 film that saw Pitt team up with Robert Redford clearly didn't have a long-lasting cultural impact in the way that "The Bourne Identity" did.