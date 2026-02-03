Foldable iPhone Design Leak Reveals You'll Need To Relearn How To Use Your Phone

Most foldable iPhone design leaks to date have focused on the sizes of the two displays and Apple's interest in making a foldable panel without a visible crease. Some reports have also mentioned that the phone will not feature Face ID support and that it will have only two cameras on the back. A brand-new leak from China detailing the so-called iPhone Fold gives us a few additional details about its design that, if true, will force longtime iPhone users to relearn how to use an iPhone.

Actions like unlocking the phone, taking screenshots, muting the handset, and taking photos may require building new habits. Leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) shared details about the foldable iPhone's design, including the placement of buttons, the cameras, and even the internal wiring system, which align with rumors claiming that the foldable iPhone may feature a larger battery than some Android rivals.

Non-foldable iPhones have had the same general button and camera layout for years. On the left side, there's the mute switch (Action button in newer models) and volume buttons. On the right side, you have the Side button and Camera Control (on iPhone 16 and newer models). On the back, traditional iPhones have a camera module in the top left corner, featuring two or three lenses. The iPhone 17 Pro models and the iPhone Air have elongated camera bars that stretch to the other side, but the camera lenses are still grouped to the left.