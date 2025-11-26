Foldable iPhone Specs: Everything We Know So Far

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, when it will debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, assuming Apple doesn't decide to postpone the release due to unforeseen manufacturing challenges. The foldable handset, unofficially referred to as iPhone Fold in reports, will compete directly against the Galaxy Z Fold 8, or Samsung's eighth-generation Fold-type device. This should put things in perspective. Samsung has been refining the hardware and software experience of its foldable phones for seven years (eight next year). All this time, Apple has been unwilling to release a competitor, though rumors kept claiming that foldable devices were in development at Apple.

The iPhone maker may have been waiting for specific hardware innovations to mature before launching a foldable handset. And considering the increasing number of reports detailing several breakthrough innovations coming with the iPhone Fold, Apple may be about to offer consumers a more polished hardware package that competitors may not have been able to deliver all these years. That polished first-generation iPhone Fold may cost as much as $2,399, according to recent estimates, though previous leaks have also indicated a higher price tag ($2,000 to $2,400) for Apple's foldable. With about ten months left until Apple's iPhone 18 launch event, several reports have leaked key details about the iPhone Fold.