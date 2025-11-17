Foldable iPhone Tipped To Feature Massive Battery﻿

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models next September: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-generation foldable iPhone. Notably absent from the list are the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2. The former should join the iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027, which is also when the next Air model might launch, though Apple could postpone it. The iPhone Fold seems a certainty for next year, given the increasing number of reports mentioning it. The latest such story comes from well-known Korean leaker yeux1122, who claims the first foldable iPhone will have a massive battery. Apple is reportedly testing batteries ranging from 5,400 to 5,800 mAh.

The leaker says the information comes from Apple's supply chain — the same source that said the iPhone Air would feature a 2,800-3,000 mAh battery. That's a reference to a May rumor that turned out to be somewhat accurate. The iPhone Air's battery ended up being 3,149 mAh. Considering the eSIM-only version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088 mAh battery, an upgrade to 5,400 mAh or 5,800 mAh sounds plausible for the foldable iPhone. The iPhone Fold would be made up of two halves, each featuring a battery. If the handset is roughly the size of two iPhone Airs side by side, the battery capacity could make sense.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said over the weekend that the purpose of the iPhone Air was to prepare the supply chain for the upcoming foldable iPhone, which would use many components created for the Air. What's notable about the Air is that the inside of the phone is mostly made up of the battery. The logic board sits at the top of the phone, beneath the camera plateau.