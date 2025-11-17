Apple May Launch These 3 iPhones Instead Of The iPhone 18 In 2026

After releasing new iPhone models during the fall of every year for time immemorial, recent rumors suggest Apple is planning to change its launch schedule by adding new revenue growth opportunities for the company. The latest report to highlight that comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, the journalist says Apple's next fall product release will only consist of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold.

Apparently, the company is set to shift the standard iPhone 18's release to early 2027, alongside the iPhone 18e and possibly the second generation of the iPhone Air. According to Gurman, this move to release new iPhone models every six months could help Apple get steadier revenue throughout the year, reduce strain on employees and manufacturing partners, and prevent the different models from cannibalizing each other's sales. It's also going to be easier for customers to choose their preferred model when Apple releases future iPhones.