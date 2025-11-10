iPhone 20 Once Again Rumored To Feature A True All-Display Design

Apple is expected to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027. With rumors about this device already making the news, a well-known Chinese leaker corroborated other reports that the iPhone 20 will have a true all-display design.

According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is developing an under-screen camera technology that is going to be widely adopted in 2027. With that, the company is working on its two-year plan to completely remove cutouts from the iPhone display. Previous rumors suggested that Apple would debut under-display Face ID technology with the iPhone 18 Pro models, which means the iPhone 20 won't have neither the Face ID sensor nor the selfie camera visible with its 20th edition of the iPhone.

While many Android manufacturers already offer under-display camera technology, most of them suffer from poor image quality due to the lens being behind the display layers. Still, it seems Apple has cracked how to make this technological advancement without disrupting image quality.