iPhone 20 Once Again Rumored To Feature A True All-Display Design
Apple is expected to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027. With rumors about this device already making the news, a well-known Chinese leaker corroborated other reports that the iPhone 20 will have a true all-display design.
According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is developing an under-screen camera technology that is going to be widely adopted in 2027. With that, the company is working on its two-year plan to completely remove cutouts from the iPhone display. Previous rumors suggested that Apple would debut under-display Face ID technology with the iPhone 18 Pro models, which means the iPhone 20 won't have neither the Face ID sensor nor the selfie camera visible with its 20th edition of the iPhone.
While many Android manufacturers already offer under-display camera technology, most of them suffer from poor image quality due to the lens being behind the display layers. Still, it seems Apple has cracked how to make this technological advancement without disrupting image quality.
Apple's work on under-display Face ID and selfie camera
In April, a report suggested LG Innotek was developing under-display cameras that have no visible hole when inactive. This freeform optic multiple lens array could reduce image distortion while improving brightness. Besides that, another recent report suggests Apple's foldable device will use a 24MP under-display camera, making it an industry first.
With the iPhone Fold expected to be released sometime between late 2026 and 2027 depending on possible delays, we could likely see a preview of this technology ahead of the iPhone 20 celebration. It's important to note that the iPhone Fold is not expected to feature Face ID technology, so seeing Apple integrate both Face ID and camera under the display will be something exclusive for the iPhone 20. Besides that, Apple is expected to offer an all-new design. However, it's unclear how the company could have another iPhone X moment, when it transitioned from the iPhone 6 design to one that's reminiscent even today.