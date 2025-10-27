Sketchy Rumor Claims iPhone 18 Pro Will Feature Under-Screen Face ID
A sketchy rumor that appeared on Weibo this week claims that Apple's next-gen iPhone 18 Pro will include a Face ID sensor embedded underneath the display. This would dramatically shrink the Dynamic Island and potentially leave the front-facing selfie camera as the only cutout. Of course, the Dynamic Island is a unique identifier for the iPhone, and it remains to be seen if Apple opts for a design similar to Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Rumors of an iPhone with Face ID underneath the display have persisted for years, with some going all the way back to 2021. In other words, you'd be well-advised to take this particular rumor with a grain of salt. Apple is certainly exploring the possibility of bringing an iPhone with an embedded Face ID sensor to market, but whether it actually ships is another question entirely.
It's worth noting that we've also seen reports suggesting that there won't be a dramatic change in the iPhone 18 design. At most, some reports speculate that the iPhone 18 will feature a slightly smaller Dynamic Island.
Apple's iPhone 18 lineup may include a foldable iPhone
The same source on Weibo relays that Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup will include new iPhone 18 models, a refreshed iPhone Air, and the long-rumored iPhone Fold. Rumors of Apple releasing a foldable iPhone are nothing new, and have only picked up steam in recent months. Most recently, we've seen reports claiming that the foldable iPhone will look like two iPhone Air devices glued together in the middle. The device is said to boast a 5.5-inch display when closed and a 7.8-inch display when fully opened. Other rumored specs include Apple's A20 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage on the entry-level model.
At the same time, Apple reportedly has big plans for its 20th anniversary iPhone design in 2027. To this end, some anticipate that this is when we'll see Apple release a device with a full edge-to-edge display, with Face ID and camera components embedded beneath the display. Adding fuel to the fire is a report that Apple in 2027 will bypass the iPhone 19 name and instead jump from the iPhone 18 to the iPhone 20.
There are also rumors that Apple's foldable iPhone may be the first in a series of foldable devices. One particularly intriguing rumor claims that Apple is working on a flip-style iPhone, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 design.