Sketchy Rumor Claims iPhone 18 Pro Will Feature Under-Screen Face ID

A sketchy rumor that appeared on Weibo this week claims that Apple's next-gen iPhone 18 Pro will include a Face ID sensor embedded underneath the display. This would dramatically shrink the Dynamic Island and potentially leave the front-facing selfie camera as the only cutout. Of course, the Dynamic Island is a unique identifier for the iPhone, and it remains to be seen if Apple opts for a design similar to Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Rumors of an iPhone with Face ID underneath the display have persisted for years, with some going all the way back to 2021. In other words, you'd be well-advised to take this particular rumor with a grain of salt. Apple is certainly exploring the possibility of bringing an iPhone with an embedded Face ID sensor to market, but whether it actually ships is another question entirely.

It's worth noting that we've also seen reports suggesting that there won't be a dramatic change in the iPhone 18 design. At most, some reports speculate that the iPhone 18 will feature a slightly smaller Dynamic Island.