iPhone 18 To Have A Smaller Dynamic Island, But The Cameras Won't Go Under The Screen

The iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air, is available for preorder online ahead of this Friday's release, and Apple's latest lineup appears to be selling quite well. While buyers appreciate the newest iPhones, some people might already be wondering what's coming next year, especially the crowd of iPhone users who won't upgrade to one of the four iPhones Apple unveiled last week.

After all, Apple is rumored to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, as part of the iPhone 18 series. Rumors also say that Apple will tweak its release schedule next year, with the standard iPhone 18 model launching only in spring 2027. Apple will supposedly reserve the September 2026 event for the premium iPhone 18 models, including the Air, Pro, Pro Max, and the Fold.

But one of the first iPhone 18 rumors to surface during the iPhone 17 online launch period focuses on a design change for the next iPhone generation. According to Chinese leaker Instant Digital, the iPhone 18 models will feature smaller Dynamic Island cutouts at the top of the screen than their predecessors. However, Apple won't place the selfie camera or the Face ID components under the display next year.