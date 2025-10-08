Analyst Expects iPhone Fold To Lead Apple's 2026 Lineup, iPhone Air 2 Also In The Works

With the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air now out, analyst Jeff Pu expects Apple to sell up to 94 million models of these new smartphones. Still, talking about the next year, he believes the most important product for sales is going to be the iPhone Fold. In a note seen by BGR, the analyst says the release of this breakthrough device will continue to make Foxconn a key partner of Apple, as it will be responsible for making this product into a reality.

Pu also hints at the materials Apple will use for the iPhone Fold and iPhone Air, as the foldable device is expected to have titanium and aluminum parts, while the iPhone Air 2 will continue to use titanium to prevent this iPhone from bending. Still, Pu hasn't yet shared his predictions for the main configurations of these devices, as he did in the past few months with the first-gen iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 lineup. That said, it doesn't mean we don't have an idea of what to expect from them.