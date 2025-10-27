Apple May Skip The iPhone 19 And Go Right To The iPhone 20
An interesting report from ETNews claims that when Apple releases its 2027 iPhone lineup, it will forgo the iPhone 19 nomenclature and will instead jump straight to iPhone 20. If the report proves to be accurate, it's likely that Apple wants to more formally commemorate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. Recall that the original iPhone hit store shelves in June of 2007.
By skipping the iPhone 19 name and jumping straight to the iPhone 20, Apple is signaling that the iPhone 20 will be unique. After all, Apple implemented this exact strategy when it introduced the iPhone X a few years ago. From Apple's vantage point, the iPhone X represented such a significant technological leap forward that it warranted a unique naming convention.
A bold new product, Apple reasoned, warrants a bold new name. And with good reason — the iPhone X was the first iPhone with an edge-to-edge display. It was also the first iPhone to feature Face ID as opposed to Touch ID embedded in a home button. Commenting on the naming scheme at the time, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that the iPhone X "has no predecessor product" and isn't "replacing something that existed."
Will the iPhone 20 be Apple's foldable iPhone?
It's no secret that Apple is hard at work on a foldable iPhone. And while we've seen plenty of rumors claim that the device is scheduled to arrive as part of Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup, a recent report indicates that the release date might be pushed back to 2027. The report specifically notes that Apple hasn't yet finalized the design of some key components. If a 2027 launch for Apple's foldable iPhone is in the cards, calling the device the iPhone 20 would certainly make sense.
in terms of specifications, Apple's foldable iPhone will reportedly be impressively thin and will look like two iPhone Airs glued together when open. The outer display on the device is said to be 5.5 inches while the internal display is said to be 7.8 inches. More importantly, Apple is said to have developed a new display technology which will make creasing a non-issue. To this point, we've seen reports indicating that Apple has spared no expense as part of its effort to design a foldable smartphone that doesn't develop a crease, a problem that has plagued virtually every foldable smartphone ever released.
Lastly, it's worth mentioning that Apple's foldable iPhone may be the first device in a series of new foldable iPhone models. One rumor that emerged last week suggests that Apple in the next two to three years is planning to release a flip-style foldable iPhone, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7.