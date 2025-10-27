Apple May Skip The iPhone 19 And Go Right To The iPhone 20

An interesting report from ETNews claims that when Apple releases its 2027 iPhone lineup, it will forgo the iPhone 19 nomenclature and will instead jump straight to iPhone 20. If the report proves to be accurate, it's likely that Apple wants to more formally commemorate the iPhone's 20th anniversary. Recall that the original iPhone hit store shelves in June of 2007.

By skipping the iPhone 19 name and jumping straight to the iPhone 20, Apple is signaling that the iPhone 20 will be unique. After all, Apple implemented this exact strategy when it introduced the iPhone X a few years ago. From Apple's vantage point, the iPhone X represented such a significant technological leap forward that it warranted a unique naming convention.

A bold new product, Apple reasoned, warrants a bold new name. And with good reason — the iPhone X was the first iPhone with an edge-to-edge display. It was also the first iPhone to feature Face ID as opposed to Touch ID embedded in a home button. Commenting on the naming scheme at the time, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that the iPhone X "has no predecessor product" and isn't "replacing something that existed."