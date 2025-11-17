Report Claims iPhone Air 2 Was Never Intended For A 2026 Launch

A couple of reports from The Information last week said that Apple's iPhone Air 2 model won't get the September 2026 launch suggested in other rumors. Initially, the news site said the iPhone Air 2 was delayed indefinitely. The Information then said that the iPhone Air 2 would launch in early 2027 at the earliest, featuring a dual-lens camera system. On Sunday, Bloomberg released Mark Gurman's new "Power On" newsletter, in which the Apple insider partially confirms the previous reports. The iPhone Air 2 isn't coming in 2026. But crucially, Gurman adds that Apple hadn't planned to launch the second-generation ultra-thin phone in September 2026.

"From what I've heard, the second-generation iPhone Air hadn't actually been earmarked for next year — at least not in recent months," Gurman said. "So this wasn't a delay due to the phone's sales performance. The fact that Apple named the device the iPhone Air (rather than the iPhone 17 Air) signaled that it didn't want to tie the product to an annual release schedule." Then again, it's unclear what "recent months" means. The iPhone Air has been available for sale for two months already. Unlike the three iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air was largely available online and in stores during that time, briefly selling out in China, where it was released only last month due to regulatory matters.

Gurman also notes that Apple "never really anticipated much fanfare for the Air." The company wanted the iPhone Air to make up 6% to 8% of new iPhone sales, just like the iPhone 16 Plus last year. Gurman points out that Apple didn't waste any marketing efforts on the iPhone Air since the launch event — an indication of where its priorities lie.