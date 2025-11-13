Galaxy Z Flip 8 To Get Major Redesign Thanks To The iPhone Fold

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year. Routinely referred to as the iPhone Fold, the handset will be similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models, though it might feature a different aspect ratio. A new report from Korean site The Bell says that Samsung sees the iPhone Fold as a threat to its entire foldable smartphone business, not just the Galaxy Z Fold family. As a result, Samsung wants its 2026 foldable phones to be more competitive, so the imminent iPhone Fold can't hurt its dominant market share. According to the report, Samsung plans to sell 10% more Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 units combined than their predecessors. To do that, the company is focusing on the Galaxy Z Flip model, aiming to give the clamshell phone a big redesign.

The report notes that Samsung's desire to push Galaxy Z Flip 8 sales is a direct response to Apple releasing its first foldable phone next year. The Bell says that Apple's plans to release a foldable iPhone became known to top Samsung management in early 2024 via reports from U.S. media, causing concern. A top executive reportedly demanded that Samsung's mobile division increase the competitiveness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 models. Apple's entry into the foldable space could expand the market, but it could also threaten Samsung's position in ways Chinese vendors couldn't.

Samsung launched its first foldable phone in 2019, a Fold-type model. Since then, Chinese smartphone vendors have come out with several innovations in the space that Samsung was late to adopt. Honor made ultra-thin Fold-type foldables for years before Samsung matched the size. Oppo introduced a larger cover screen on a clamshell phone before the Galaxy Z Flip got one.