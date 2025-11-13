Galaxy Z Flip 8 To Get Major Redesign Thanks To The iPhone Fold
Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year. Routinely referred to as the iPhone Fold, the handset will be similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models, though it might feature a different aspect ratio. A new report from Korean site The Bell says that Samsung sees the iPhone Fold as a threat to its entire foldable smartphone business, not just the Galaxy Z Fold family. As a result, Samsung wants its 2026 foldable phones to be more competitive, so the imminent iPhone Fold can't hurt its dominant market share. According to the report, Samsung plans to sell 10% more Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 units combined than their predecessors. To do that, the company is focusing on the Galaxy Z Flip model, aiming to give the clamshell phone a big redesign.
The report notes that Samsung's desire to push Galaxy Z Flip 8 sales is a direct response to Apple releasing its first foldable phone next year. The Bell says that Apple's plans to release a foldable iPhone became known to top Samsung management in early 2024 via reports from U.S. media, causing concern. A top executive reportedly demanded that Samsung's mobile division increase the competitiveness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 models. Apple's entry into the foldable space could expand the market, but it could also threaten Samsung's position in ways Chinese vendors couldn't.
Samsung launched its first foldable phone in 2019, a Fold-type model. Since then, Chinese smartphone vendors have come out with several innovations in the space that Samsung was late to adopt. Honor made ultra-thin Fold-type foldables for years before Samsung matched the size. Oppo introduced a larger cover screen on a clamshell phone before the Galaxy Z Flip got one.
What's new for the Galaxy Z Flip 8?
Samsung gave the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a major redesign this year, making it thinner and lighter than previous models. The handset is 4.2 mm thick when unfolded and 8.9 mm thick when folded. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the thickness decreased by 26.4% and 25%, respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 215g, 10% lighter than its predecessor. But the Galaxy Z Flip 7 did not see a similar design upgrade. The phone has the same weight as its predecessor (188g) and the thickness reduction was marginal. At 13.7 mm (folded) and 6.5 mm (unfolded), the phone is 8.1% and 5.8% thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung wants to reduce both the Galaxy Z Flip 8's weight and thickness by at least 10%. If that were to happen, the phone would weigh 169g and measure 12.3 mm (folded) and 5.9 mm (unfolded). The report also notes that Samsung might go for even more drastic reductions in weight and size, so consumers feel a more dramatic change, similar to the reaction to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year. It's unclear how these changes will impact the Galaxy Z Flip 8's battery size, but the Galaxy Z Flip's makeover is necessary for Samsung to reach its sales goals.
The report also notes that Samsung wants to sell 6.7 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 units combined next year despite the iPhone Fold's arrival. Samsung should launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July or August next year, several weeks before Apple's iPhone event in September, where the iPhone Fold should be introduced.