iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Be Apple's Thickest And Heaviest Model Yet
To this day, the heaviest iPhone that Apple has ever released is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, weighing in at 8.47 ounces (or 240 grams). Following this hefty device's release in 2022, the company was able to make the following iPhone Pro Max thinner and lighter, but over the course of the next few generations, the Pro Max model steadily began to increase in weight once again.
The current iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 233g and is 8.7mm thick. Compared to the 5.5mm thick iPhone Air, it's quite an enormous smartphone. While the company has plans to continue to release thinner products in the future, it seems the Pro Max brand will continue to get heavier.
At least, that's what Weibo leaker Instant Digital believes. According to the latest social media post from the prolific leaker, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will actually weigh over 240g. Additionally, the leaker believes that the 2026 Pro Max model will be thicker than the current generation. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Benefits of a thick iPhone 18 Pro Max
With Apple making more powerful chips, and rumors suggesting the new A20 Pro will use a new 2nm manufacturing process, Apple doesn't just need room for the iPhone dissipate heat more effectively — it also needs a bigger battery. While the leaker did not specify why Apple is making the next Pro Max thicker and heavier, other reports suggest the company is developing a stainless steel vapor chamber to significantly improve heat dissipation. The redesign could also make room for a larger battery, which might explain why the next iPhone is set to get a little chubbier.
That said, making the iPhone 18 Pro Max slightly thicker and heavier could be the easiest way to maintain the current capacity with improved specs, or offer even better battery life. So far, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, under-display Face ID, and a variable aperture main lens. We will let you know once we learn more about other rumors and reports about Apple's upcoming phones.