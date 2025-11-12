Analyst Leaks Key Specs For iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold, And iPhone Air 2
The next generation of Apple's iPhones is expected to be released in September 2026. Unlike previous years, Apple is rumored to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold, and iPhone Air 2 in the second half of 2026.
A few reports also claim Apple might have a hard time releasing the next generation of the iPhone Air and the all-new iPhone Fold in September 2026. To counter this, Apple is reportedly preparing to shift its schedule, with the regular iPhone 18 being pushed to early 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e.
With so many new models expected for the next generation of the iPhone, BGR has seen a note by GFHK Securities analyst Jeff Pu regarding the possible specs for the iPhone 18 series, which includes previously known rumors, such as a smaller Dynamic Island for the new models, an improved 5G modem, and more. Here's what you need to know about them.
The A20 processor and C2 chip are the highlights of this generation
According to Pu, the next generation of the iPhone Air will feature the same 6.55-inch display but with a smaller Dynamic Island. However, he's not sure if Apple will be able to add Face ID or the camera underneath the display. Next, the Air would also feature the A20 chip instead of the Pro variation, an 18MP selfie camera, and a main 48MP lens. The device is also expected to feature 12GB of RAM, a titanium frame, and Apple's upcoming C2 chip.
For the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple is working to add a variable aperture for the main 48MP lens, a faster SSD, the A20 Pro chip, and the new C2 5G modem. The new A20 processor will use TSMC's next-generation manufacturing technology. This new method allows Apple to combine different parts of the chip, like processing and memory, more closely, improving speed, efficiency, and heat management.
Finally, the iPhone Fold is expected to have an outer 5.3-inch display and an inner 7.8-inch screen. It's also likely to have 12GB of RAM and the A20 Pro chip. However, unlike other rumors, Pu believes Apple will add two 18MP selfie cameras, instead of an under-display 24MP option, and two main 48MP lenses. It will use Touch ID instead of Face ID, a combination of titanium and aluminum for its frame, and the company's new C2 5G modem.