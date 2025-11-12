Analyst Leaks Key Specs For iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold, And iPhone Air 2

The next generation of Apple's iPhones is expected to be released in September 2026. Unlike previous years, Apple is rumored to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold, and iPhone Air 2 in the second half of 2026.

A few reports also claim Apple might have a hard time releasing the next generation of the iPhone Air and the all-new iPhone Fold in September 2026. To counter this, Apple is reportedly preparing to shift its schedule, with the regular iPhone 18 being pushed to early 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e.

With so many new models expected for the next generation of the iPhone, BGR has seen a note by GFHK Securities analyst Jeff Pu regarding the possible specs for the iPhone 18 series, which includes previously known rumors, such as a smaller Dynamic Island for the new models, an improved 5G modem, and more. Here's what you need to know about them.