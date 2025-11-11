Leaker Claims Apple May Refine iPhone 18 Pro Design With A Subtle Yet Key Change

With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple added several design changes compared to the previous generation. Among them, the company expanded the camera plateau to occupy the entire upper back of the iPhone and switched from a titanium and glass finish to aluminum and glass. However, while implementing these design changes, the company went with a controversial two-tone appearance.

Besides the new iPhone 17 Pro colors generating some backlash online, many users also weren't very fond of this two-tone design. It seems Apple has heard these comments, as the iPhone 18 Pro could solve this issue.

According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital, Apple wants to offer a unified look for the iPhone 18 Pro models by updating the back glass that will make the color difference between aluminum and glass minimal. As noted by MacRumors, this claim could have originated from another leak from Weibo user Digital Chat Station, who said in early September that the Ceramic Shield of the next iPhone could have a "slightly transparent design."