Leaker Claims Apple May Refine iPhone 18 Pro Design With A Subtle Yet Key Change
With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple added several design changes compared to the previous generation. Among them, the company expanded the camera plateau to occupy the entire upper back of the iPhone and switched from a titanium and glass finish to aluminum and glass. However, while implementing these design changes, the company went with a controversial two-tone appearance.
Besides the new iPhone 17 Pro colors generating some backlash online, many users also weren't very fond of this two-tone design. It seems Apple has heard these comments, as the iPhone 18 Pro could solve this issue.
According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital, Apple wants to offer a unified look for the iPhone 18 Pro models by updating the back glass that will make the color difference between aluminum and glass minimal. As noted by MacRumors, this claim could have originated from another leak from Weibo user Digital Chat Station, who said in early September that the Ceramic Shield of the next iPhone could have a "slightly transparent design."
Some of the latest iPhone 18 Pro rumors
Since the iPhone 17 Pro has been available for over a month, rumors are now focused on the next generation of Apple smartphones. So far, we've heard about Apple's plans to introduce a smaller Dynamic Island as the company wants to integrate the Face ID sensors under the display.
Besides that, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be the first iPhone with with a variable aperture camera . This would improve photos in both low-light and bright shooting conditions and also enhance portrait photography.
Leaker Digital Chat Station also believes the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a battery contained in a steel enclosure, which would be another improvement over the new vapor chamber available on both iPhone 17 Pro models. We're still many months away from the official introduction of the iPhone 18 models, but we have already heard plenty of rumors about these devices. We'll let you know once we learn more about the next generation of iPhones.