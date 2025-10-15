The iPhone 18 Pro's Big Camera Upgrade May Have Leaked: A Lens With Variable Aperture

Two of Apple's four rumored iPhone models for 2026 are set to receive a big camera upgrade, according to a report from the Korean media outlet ETNews. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will reportedly feature variable aperture cameras that should improve performance both in low-light and bright shooting conditions. For those unaware, variable aperture acts like an iris that opens and closes to adjust the amount of light hitting the sensor. In low-lit environments and at night, the lens opens up to allow more light in. In bright environments, the aperture would close to reduce the amount of light and prevent overexposure. Varying the aperture also affects the depth of field of a photo.

A wider aperture would blur the background more while keeping the subject in focus. This could enhance portrait photography on the iPhone. On the other hand, a narrower aperture will help keep more of the scene in focus. Assuming the rumor is accurate, it's unclear whether the user would have manual control over the aperture or whether iOS algorithms will adjust the aperture based on the brightness in the surroundings. ETNews notes that only the main camera will receive the variable aperture upgrade since it's the one that sees the most use. As per the report, LG Innotek and Foxconn will manufacture the variable aperture camera, while Luxshare and Sunny Optical will provide the actuator — a key component for the camera.