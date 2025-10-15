The iPhone 18 Pro's Big Camera Upgrade May Have Leaked: A Lens With Variable Aperture
Two of Apple's four rumored iPhone models for 2026 are set to receive a big camera upgrade, according to a report from the Korean media outlet ETNews. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will reportedly feature variable aperture cameras that should improve performance both in low-light and bright shooting conditions. For those unaware, variable aperture acts like an iris that opens and closes to adjust the amount of light hitting the sensor. In low-lit environments and at night, the lens opens up to allow more light in. In bright environments, the aperture would close to reduce the amount of light and prevent overexposure. Varying the aperture also affects the depth of field of a photo.
A wider aperture would blur the background more while keeping the subject in focus. This could enhance portrait photography on the iPhone. On the other hand, a narrower aperture will help keep more of the scene in focus. Assuming the rumor is accurate, it's unclear whether the user would have manual control over the aperture or whether iOS algorithms will adjust the aperture based on the brightness in the surroundings. ETNews notes that only the main camera will receive the variable aperture upgrade since it's the one that sees the most use. As per the report, LG Innotek and Foxconn will manufacture the variable aperture camera, while Luxshare and Sunny Optical will provide the actuator — a key component for the camera.
Not the first phone to support variable aperture
ETNews says that Apple decided to add variable aperture to the iPhone 18 Pro's primary camera to differentiate camera performance from rivals. While the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first iPhones to feature variable aperture cameras, they won't be the first phones to offer the feature. Samsung's Galaxy S9 (2018) and Galaxy S10 (2019) models featured variable aperture cameras, but the brand got rid of the tech in the Galaxy S20 (2020) models, as they were thicker and more expensive. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro (2022), Honor Magic 6 Pro (2024), and Xiaomi 14 Ultra (2024) are some other flagships that feature variable aperture cameras. Once Apple adopts the new tech, other companies will likely try to match the upgrades.
That said, there's no guarantee that the variable aperture camera upgrade will happen next year. After all, it's not the first time we've heard that a new iPhone series will introduce variable aperture cameras. Some reports in 2024 claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro models would introduce variable aperture cameras, before changing their tune to say the iPhone 18 Pros will get the upgrade. Rumors also suggest next year's iPhone lineup will include an iPhone 18 Air along with a foldable iPhone — the first of its kind. The standard iPhone 18, rumored to launch in spring 2027, will most likely not feature a variable aperture camera — just like the Air and the Fold.