iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints At Smaller Dynamic Island And Transparent Back
The iPhone 18 series, expected to launch next September, is rumored to deliver a big change to Apple's iPhone launch cadence. The four models Apple is reportedly planning to launch next fall are the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. That means buyers will have to spend more money for a high-end iPhone next fall. The base iPhone 18 model will be delayed until the spring of 2027, when it'll be paired with the even cheaper iPhone 18e model.
However, Apple is preparing to introduce a few new features that might convince buyers to upgrade to a more expensive phone. Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker from China, shared some new details about the changes coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year. Apple is reportedly testing a few key design changes, including a smaller hole-punch camera and a transparent back. He also mentioned camera and battery improvements.
The leaker says Apple is looking to reduce the size of the hole-punch camera module seen on current models. Apple introduced the pill-shaped cutout in 2022 on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A year later, it brought the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 versions. The pill-shaped cutout contains the Face ID components and the selfie camera. It contains two cutouts. If Apple plans to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, it might place the Face ID sensor under the screen. Digital Chat Station doesn't mention this development at this time. In September, he claimed Apple would shrink the Dynamic Island without placing any sensors under the screen. Separately, rumors have claimed that Apple wants to eventually eliminate the screen cutout.
Improved camera features and new battery tech
Digital Chat Station also says the camera plateau on the back of the iPhone 18 Pro models will not change. However, there's an interesting twist in his remarks. Apparently, the rear cover has a transparent component. It's unclear what that means. Apple has never made transparent iPhones. The leaker mentioned the transparent design in September, after the launch of the iPhone 17 series. At the time, he also noted that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature stainless steel vapor chambers.
The iPhone 18 Pro design might not be the main reason why people upgrade next fall. Some users may be drawn by better camera features or battery improvements beyond what the iPhone 17 has to offer. Digital Chat Station said on Weibo that Apple is testing a camera with variable aperture for the iPhone 18 Pro. This would be the phone's primary camera. Recent reports have also mentioned this iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade. A variable aperture camera should improve iPhone photos in both low-light and bright shooting conditions and also improve portrait photography.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a battery contained in a steel enclosure, the leaker added. This would be a first for the Pro Max form factor. Apple introduced a metal battery casing last year, with the iPhone 16 Pro model, improving heat dissipation. The iPhone 17 Pro design introduces Apple's first vapor chamber for the iPhone.