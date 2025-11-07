iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints At Smaller Dynamic Island And Transparent Back

The iPhone 18 series, expected to launch next September, is rumored to deliver a big change to Apple's iPhone launch cadence. The four models Apple is reportedly planning to launch next fall are the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. That means buyers will have to spend more money for a high-end iPhone next fall. The base iPhone 18 model will be delayed until the spring of 2027, when it'll be paired with the even cheaper iPhone 18e model.

However, Apple is preparing to introduce a few new features that might convince buyers to upgrade to a more expensive phone. Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker from China, shared some new details about the changes coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year. Apple is reportedly testing a few key design changes, including a smaller hole-punch camera and a transparent back. He also mentioned camera and battery improvements.

The leaker says Apple is looking to reduce the size of the hole-punch camera module seen on current models. Apple introduced the pill-shaped cutout in 2022 on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A year later, it brought the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 versions. The pill-shaped cutout contains the Face ID components and the selfie camera. It contains two cutouts. If Apple plans to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, it might place the Face ID sensor under the screen. Digital Chat Station doesn't mention this development at this time. In September, he claimed Apple would shrink the Dynamic Island without placing any sensors under the screen. Separately, rumors have claimed that Apple wants to eventually eliminate the screen cutout.