iPhone 18 Pro Models Might Get A Slightly Transparent Back, Leaker Says
The iPhone 17 series isn't even available to buyers, and we're already seeing an uptick in reports detailing the next-generation models, with a focus on design. A few days ago, a leaker said the iPhone 18 would feature a smaller Dynamic Island. This week, a different insider claims Apple will reuse the iPhone 17 Pro design for next year's iPhone 18 Pro versions, but teased the 2026 Pro models will feature a more translucent area on the back, where Ceramic Shield glass covers the MagSafe magnets and aluminum chassis in the current generation.
According to Digital Chat Station, a Weibo leaker with more than three million followers who has offered accurate iPhone rumors in the past, Apple is already working on the iPhone 18 design. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature a similar horizontal camera plateau and a triple-lens camera arrangement on the back. Also, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max should be about as large as their predecessors, as Apple may retain the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.
However, the leaker says that the back cover of the phone will have a slightly transparent design. Also notable is a detail regarding the vapor chamber that Apple introduced this year, which is laser-welded to the aluminum chassis. The iPhone 18 Pro models might get vapor chambers made of stainless steel.
Will the iPhone 18 Pro be transparent?
The transparency detail is certainly the most puzzling element in the otherwise plausible report. The use of stainless steel for the vapor chamber is also an interesting claim. It's too early to tell why Apple would want to replace the current design. Then again, Apple might simply be testing multiple prototypes before it settles on a final design.
The iPhone 17 Pro design has been polarizing from the moment Apple introduced the new Pro models. Some people didn't like the large, horizontal camera plateau, while others didn't appreciate the bold orange color option. The Pros also feature the new aluminum chassis, which gives the back a two-tone appearance. Moreover, the metal curves towards the back to meet the Ceramic Shield glass that covers the lower two-thirds. The use of glass ensures that the wireless charging functionality is preserved, including MagSafe support. However, some people didn't like Apple's new clear cases for the iPhone 17 series, which feature a white section that covers the entire Ceramic Shield portion.
Turning that Ceramic Shield panel into a slightly transparent cover could be equally divisive, though some people might appreciate the transparency. If Apple uses the same aluminum metal chassis for the iPhone 18 Pros, a transparent piece of Ceramic Shield glass would give us a look at a part of the chassis, the vapor chamber, and the MagSafe ring of magnets. But it's likely not all buyers would appreciate a transparent design. While these designs remain speculative, some people have built transparent iPhone 16 Pros in the past.
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro introduction video below gives us a good look at the design for this year's Pro models, including the internal components.