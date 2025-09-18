iPhone 18 Pro Models Might Get A Slightly Transparent Back, Leaker Says

The iPhone 17 series isn't even available to buyers, and we're already seeing an uptick in reports detailing the next-generation models, with a focus on design. A few days ago, a leaker said the iPhone 18 would feature a smaller Dynamic Island. This week, a different insider claims Apple will reuse the iPhone 17 Pro design for next year's iPhone 18 Pro versions, but teased the 2026 Pro models will feature a more translucent area on the back, where Ceramic Shield glass covers the MagSafe magnets and aluminum chassis in the current generation.

According to Digital Chat Station, a Weibo leaker with more than three million followers who has offered accurate iPhone rumors in the past, Apple is already working on the iPhone 18 design. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature a similar horizontal camera plateau and a triple-lens camera arrangement on the back. Also, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max should be about as large as their predecessors, as Apple may retain the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

However, the leaker says that the back cover of the phone will have a slightly transparent design. Also notable is a detail regarding the vapor chamber that Apple introduced this year, which is laser-welded to the aluminum chassis. The iPhone 18 Pro models might get vapor chambers made of stainless steel.