The iPhone Fold May Cost A Whopping $2,399 At Launch
Apple is expected to significantly alter its iPhone launch cycle next year. The brand may not launch the iPhone 18 in 2026 at all. Apple's annual September event might bring only three new iPhone models instead of the usual four, and all three of them will be premium devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. The cheaper new iPhones will arrive several months later, apparently alongside the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027, according to recent reports. That's also when the budget iPhone 18e should hit stores. The foldable iPhone will be the most expensive of the six new iPhone models, with Investing suggesting a starting price of $2,399.
Previous price estimates said the iPhone 18 Fold may cost between $2,000 and $2,500. A $2,000 foldable iPhone would be about as expensive as similar form factors from competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A price tag closer to that $2,500 upper limit would make the foldable iPhone the most expensive model in the Fold-type category.
Why will the iPhone Fold be so expensive?
According to a report, Fubon analyst Arthur Liao expects worldwide smartphone shipments to drop in 2026 by 4% compared to this year, for a total of 1.2 billion units. Smartphone sales in China will account for 275 million units, a 3% drop. Global iPhone shipments should total 234 million next year, down 4% compared to 2025. The analyst explained that rising component costs will be a problem for smartphone vendors next year. RAM prices are 75% higher this quarter, compared to the same period a year ago. The total bill of materials may rise by 5-7% in 2026, thanks to increased demand for chips, memory, and storage.
As for the iPhone Fold, Liao mentioned additional parts that might drive up the cost, including the OLED panel, the hinge, and the lightweight internals. A different report this week reiterated a claim about the iPhone Fold having a crease-free design. Previous reports indicated how Apple wants to fix the biggest design flaw with foldables — the crease — even if it means sourcing costlier crease-free displays from Samsung. Fubon's $2,399 price estimate takes into account both supply chain information and Apple's margin targets. Even so, Liao sees the foldable iPhone as a catalyst for the smartphone business. While the higher price tag might impact demand, Fubon sees Apple selling 15.4 million iPhone Fold units, 5.4 million of which are expected to be sold in 2026.