The iPhone Fold May Cost A Whopping $2,399 At Launch

Apple is expected to significantly alter its iPhone launch cycle next year. The brand may not launch the iPhone 18 in 2026 at all. Apple's annual September event might bring only three new iPhone models instead of the usual four, and all three of them will be premium devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. The cheaper new iPhones will arrive several months later, apparently alongside the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027, according to recent reports. That's also when the budget iPhone 18e should hit stores. The foldable iPhone will be the most expensive of the six new iPhone models, with Investing suggesting a starting price of $2,399.

Previous price estimates said the iPhone 18 Fold may cost between $2,000 and $2,500. A $2,000 foldable iPhone would be about as expensive as similar form factors from competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A price tag closer to that $2,500 upper limit would make the foldable iPhone the most expensive model in the Fold-type category.